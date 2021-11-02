Watch Now: Virus is now among top-10 leading causes of death in children; vaccine is approved for kids 5-11

COVID-19 has become one of the top 10 causes of death in children, which a University of Oklahoma pediatric infectious disease specialist says underscores the importance of Tuesday's emergency use approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended on Tuesday that Pfizer's shots be opened to all 28 million children ages 5 to 11, and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation Tuesday evening.

Dr. Donna Tyungu, an assistant professor with OU College of Medicine, said more than 2,000 children have been studied in clinical trials and that the vaccine was 91% effective at preventing symptomatic illness in them — even with the delta variant circulating.

Of the vaccinated group, only three children contracted COVID-19, she said. By contrast, 16 children in the placebo group — who weren't given the vaccine — got COVID during the trial period.

"(It's) an exciting day for those of us in pediatrics because we have seen quite a lot of COVID-19 infections in children in the past few weeks," Tyungu said Tuesday during the weekly media briefing of the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition.