Watch Now: Virus is now among top-10 leading causes of death in children; vaccine is approved for kids 5-11

COVID-19 has become one of the top 10 causes of death in children, which a University of Oklahoma pediatric infectious disease specialist says underscores the importance of Tuesday's emergency use approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11.
Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended on Tuesday that Pfizer's shots be opened to all 28 million children ages 5 to 11, and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation Tuesday evening.
Dr. Donna Tyungu, an assistant professor with OU College of Medicine, said more than 2,000 children have been studied in clinical trials and that the vaccine was 91% effective at preventing symptomatic illness in them — even with the delta variant circulating.
Of the vaccinated group, only three children contracted COVID-19, she said. By contrast, 16 children in the placebo group — who weren't given the vaccine — got COVID during the trial period.
"(It's) an exciting day for those of us in pediatrics because we have seen quite a lot of COVID-19 infections in children in the past few weeks," Tyungu said Tuesday during the weekly media briefing of the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition.
State data show how the age 17-and-younger demographic shouldered the brunt of the surge this summer in Oklahoma, comprising as much as 30% of the new cases in a week compared to 18% entering the fall semester. That share has been about 21% in October.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health says kid-size doses — one-third of what anyone age 12 and older receives — are being shipped to the state and strategically positioned for rollout once greenlighted.
Buffy Heater, assistant deputy commissioner of personal health services, said local pharmacies and major retailers have plans to be able to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11.
Heater said that of 1,800 providers in Oklahoma that are authorized to administer COVID vaccinations, about 500 have a pediatric specialty or interest. That includes the state's network of local health departments, which are in 68 of its 77 counties.
Supply and access points are abundant for the estimated 375,000 children in the 5 to 11 age group in Oklahoma, she said.
"We've seen those (CDC director) approvals come as soon as 24 hours after the ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) makes its recommendation," Heater said. "As we saw last time with FDA, it took, I believe, two or three days for the (director) to actually take the final approval action.
"Our hope is that by the end of this week we will have all of those things in place to begin giving shots."
Tyungu said the time frame between first and second doses for children is the same as for adults, at 21 days.
"The side-effect profile for these is very similar to what we would expect in our adolescents and even our adults, typically, which were sore arms, fever or muscle aches for a very short period after having been vaccinated," she said.
Tyungo said sometimes she hears concerns from patients about myocarditis — inflammation of the heart muscle — from vaccination.
She said myocarditis is a "pretty rare phenomenon in general," especially in the 5- to 11-year-old demographic. The doses are much smaller for this demographic, she said, and most medical experts aren't concerned that myocarditis will be a problem.
"There were no safety signals from the actual trial group," Tyungo said. "So that question does come up, but even with Pfizer in older children or young adults, the situation with myocarditis after vaccine was extremely rare and is much more of a problem if you get COVID-19 itself."