Watch Now: Vaccine on cusp of emergency approval in kids 5-11 as virus now top-10 leading cause of death in children

COVID-19 has become one of the top 10 causes of death in children, which a University of Oklahoma pediatric infectious disease specialist says underscores the importance of the pending emergency use approval for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in kids ages 5 to 11.
Dr. Donna Tyungu, also an assistant professor with OU College of Medicine, said more than 2,000 children have been studied and that the vaccine was 91% effective at preventing symptomatic illness in children — even with the delta variant circulating.
"(It's) an exciting day for those of us in pediatrics because we have seen quite a lot of COVID-19 infections in children in the past few weeks," Tyungu said Tuesday during the weekly media briefing of the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition.
State data show how the age 17-and-younger demographic shouldered the brunt of the surge this summer in Oklahoma, comprising as much as 30% of the new cases in a week compared to 18% entering the fall semester. That share has been about 21% in October.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommends who should receive FDA-cleared vaccines, and its advisers on Tuesday decided Pfizer's shots should be opened to all 28 million children ages 5 to 11.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health says kid-sized doses — one-third of what anyone ages 12 and older receive — are being shipped to the state and strategically positioned for rollout once greenlighted.
Buffy Heater, assistant deputy commissioner of personal health services, said local pharmacies and major retailers have indicated they have plans to be able to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11.
Heater said of 1,800 providers in Oklahoma authorized to administer COVID vaccinations, about 500 of them have a pediatric specialty or interest. That includes the state's network of local health departments, which are in 68 of its 77 counties.
Supply and access points are abundant for the estimated 375,000 children in the 5 to 11 age group in Oklahoma, she said.
"We've seen those (CDC director) approvals come as soon as 24 hours after the ACIP makes its recommendation," Heater said. "As we saw last time with FDA, it took I believe two or three days for the (director) to actually take the final approval action.
"Our hope is that by the end of this week we will have all of those things in place to begin giving shots."
Tyungu said that researchers studied more than 2,000 children in clinical trials. The time frame between first and second doses remains the same at 21 days.
Of the vaccinated group, only three children contracted COVID-19, she said. There were 16 kids infected in the placebo group who weren't given the vaccine.
"So that is good news," Tyungu said. "The side-effect profile for these is very similar to what we would expect in our adolescents and even our adults, typically, which were sore arms, fever or muscle aches for a very short period after having been vaccinated."
Tyungo said sometimes she hears concerns from patients about myocarditis — swelling of the heart — from vaccination.
She said myocarditis is a "pretty rare phenomenon in general," especially in the 5- to 11-year-old demographic. The doses are much smaller for this demographic, she said, and most medical experts aren't concerned that myocarditis will be a problem.
"There were no safety signals from the actual trial group," Tyungo said. "So that question does come up, but even with Pfizer in older children or young adults, the situation with myocarditis after vaccine was extremely rare and is much more of a problem if you get COVID-19 itself."