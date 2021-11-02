Watch Now: Vaccine on cusp of emergency approval in kids 5-11 as virus now top-10 leading cause of death in children

Tyungu said that researchers studied more than 2,000 children in clinical trials. The time frame between first and second doses remains the same at 21 days.

Of the vaccinated group, only three children contracted COVID-19, she said. There were 16 kids infected in the placebo group who weren't given the vaccine.

"So that is good news," Tyungu said. "The side-effect profile for these is very similar to what we would expect in our adolescents and even our adults, typically, which were sore arms, fever or muscle aches for a very short period after having been vaccinated."

Tyungo said sometimes she hears concerns from patients about myocarditis — swelling of the heart — from vaccination.

She said myocarditis is a "pretty rare phenomenon in general," especially in the 5- to 11-year-old demographic. The doses are much smaller for this demographic, she said, and most medical experts aren't concerned that myocarditis will be a problem.

"There were no safety signals from the actual trial group," Tyungo said. "So that question does come up, but even with Pfizer in older children or young adults, the situation with myocarditis after vaccine was extremely rare and is much more of a problem if you get COVID-19 itself."

