Watch Now: 'Unsafe environment': Illegal activities force The Nature Conservancy to close one of northeastern Oklahoma's most scenic spots

One of the most scenic sites in one of Oklahoma’s largest nature preserves, Bathtub Rocks has become permanently off-limits to the public in an effort to clamp down on illegal drug activity and vandalism, officials announced Tuesday.

Visitors will still have access to other parts of the J.T. Nickel Family Nature & Wildlife Preserve, which covers 17,000 acres along the Illinois River near Tahlequah. But law enforcement officers will patrol the area to keep people away from Bathtub Rocks itself, a unique formation of rocks that create natural pools and slides.

The Nature Conservancy has allowed public access to the site since it took over the nature preserve in 2000, said Michael Fuhr, the nonprofit group’s state director. But the conservancy can no longer tolerate the increasing abuse of the site, including drug activity, littering, vandalism and trespassing on neighboring properties, Fuhr said.

“These illegal activities have created an unsafe environment for visitors,” he said, “and are interfering with our ability to fulfill our objective to conserve and protect the sensitive wildlife and habitat in the Ozarks.”