Watch Now: Union Pacific's 'Big Boy' steam locomotive makes Oklahoma stops

WAGONER — Families, history buffs and train enthusiasts gathered along Fifth Street in Wagoner on Thursday to see the world’s largest steam locomotive ride the rails again.
The whistle on Union Pacific Railroad’s “Big Boy” No. 4014 could be heard from a mile away as it neared the corner of downtown Wagoner around 1 p.m. Groups of people, from near and far, were unphased by the sizzling-hot afternoon as they observed and took pictures of history in action.
The “Big Boy” is a steam engine built in the early 1940s that carried World War II materials over a western U.S. mountain range. It was delivered to the Union Pacific Railroad in 1941 and spent 20 years in service before retiring in 1961, having traveled 1,031,205 miles.
Union Pacific reacquired the “Big Boy” in 2013 and moved it to Cheyenne, Wyoming, for restoration. It returned to service in May 2019 as part of the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad.
The 132-foot-long train stopped in Wagoner for about 20 minutes Thursday before making its way south to Muskogee. It had made stops in Vinita and Pryor beforehand. The locomotive continued its journey southward to McAlester before calling it a day.
Wagoner Mayor Albert "AJ" Jones was one of the lucky ones who got to ride the 1.2 million pound locomotive to Muskogee. Marlon Coleman, mayor of Muskogee, joined Jones in Wagoner for the trip back to his city.
Some organizations, like the Tulsa Model A club, used the locomotive's arrival as an outlet to show off their historic “Ford Model A” vehicles along Railroad Boulevard, about a block away from the Fifth Street intersection.
Longtime Wagoner resident Carl Meyer, 85, was looking at the cars and remembered seeing the “Big Boy” locomotive in Iowa in the 1950s.
“My dad worked on the Santa Fe Railway for a long time. There are a lot of things people don’t know about these rail cars. Those wheels and axels are built for precision,” Meyer said. “They put the axles in dry ice for so many hours, and the coils are heated in a room to a certain temperature. They press them together with a 100-ton crane.
“As far as I know in all of my years, I’ve never heard of a wheel come off the box car.”
The Wagoner Police Department was in full force Thursday afternoon telling people to stay hydrated and keep moving in the upper-90 degree heat. Once the train got closer, some spectators would say its steam made it feel 10 to 15 degrees hotter.
Ed Seiders and Mark Bickell of Tulsa were braving the heat. They’re both engineers — so seeing a running locomotive of “Big Boy” caliber was worth it.
“This one can generate 7,500 horsepower. A typical diesel is about 2,400-2,500 horsepower. It’s why you’ll sometimes see three, four or five diesels pulling a train,” Seiders said. “This one boy can do it all.”
The train made several stops in Oklahoma in November 2019.
The locomotive was scheduled to make additional stops in Oklahoma on Friday — at 10:45 a.m. in Atoka at Court and Main streets; and at 12:30 p.m. in Durant at the West Cedar Street crossing.