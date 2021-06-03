Watch Now: Tulsa construction firm hosts Make a Wish 4-year-old with a passion for concrete

With each step, he checked off his list of “big jobs to-do.”

Then it was demo-time: Hutcherson has a 4-year-old son of his own, so he knew his 7-year-old daughter’s toy ride-on car would make a great target for Benjamin’s time on the excavator.

“It went like this,” Benjamin later recounted, using a toy excavator to demonstrate the crushing of the play car; voicing the sounds of destruction.

“It was broken,” Hutcherson said of his daughter’s toy, shrugging.

Tulsa firefighters arrived as a surprise after a Chick-Fil-A lunch — Benjamin’s favorite — and took the family on a ride around the parking lot. Benjamin grinned as he honked the horn, catching a couple spectators by surprise.

Benjamin achieved remission from cancer in April of 2020 after battling it for most of 2019, but mid-pandemic, there really wasn’t any time for a cancer-free celebration, said his mother, Megan Brister.

Friday was that day, Brister said, to celebrate the health of her boy who has been through so much.