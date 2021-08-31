Watch Now: 'This is not just COVID': Domino effect backs up Oklahoma hospitals, with no relief in sight

"COVID — yes — is taking up room, but COVID we can prevent (with vaccination). I can't prevent someone tomorrow from having a heart attack."

Davis said the Oklahoma Hospital Association's recent survey of hospitals found there are about 200 fewer staffed beds in the state than in December.

"That is very much a concern because we know there's a great deal of fatigue right now of health care providers just saying, 'We can't continue to do that,'" Davis said. "That's affecting them not only professionally but personally, and we are very concerned about that."

Three major Oklahoma City hospital systems have reported no available ICU beds — and a fourth has reported no room for COVID patients — in point-in-time census counts. Some hospitals have halted select services or are delaying nonemergency procedures.

The governor appears to have no intention of pivoting toward some level of restrictions rather than relying on a message of "personal responsibility" to help hospitals or protect vulnerable individuals.

"The Governor’s position has not changed," wrote Carly Atchison, spokesperson for Stitt. "He does not believe government will solve the COVID virus now or at any point in time. He will always trust Oklahomans to do the right thing."