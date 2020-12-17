Watch Now: Teachers bumped up on vaccination priority list

“The state board potentially could pass some kind of rule that I think could supersede some of the different school districts and some of their decisions,” Stitt said.

Oklahoma State School Boards Association Executive Director Shawn Hime said local elected school boards are given the authority to oversee the day-to-day operations of their school districts.

“There are lot of questions about if the State Board has that authority, but I am very thankful our State Board of Education has been very supportive of local boards responsibilities and expect them to continue that support,” Hime said.

Stitt said the state sent personal protective equipment to every school and provided grants to cover COVID-19 expenses.

The Oklahoma Education Association commended Stitt for moving teachers into Phase Two, said Alicia Priest, president.

“Every school district in Oklahoma has attempted in-school learning,” she said. “However, local school boards have been forced to move to blended or remote learning because state leaders have not taken strong enough steps to stem community spread of COVID-19.

“The CDC announced this week that Oklahoma is now No. 1 in the nation for infection rate. That calls for distance learning.”