Watch now: Stitt announces new school quarantine policy to increase in-person learning; not all state education leaders on board

“Local school boards, who listen to parents in their communities, are the decision makers for our Oklahoma schools,” she said.

Tulsa Public Schools are currently in distance learning for the next several weeks.

Pre-K through third grade can return to in-person learning on Jan. 25, while grades four through 12 can return Feb. 1, said Lauren Partain Barber, a TPS spokeswoman.

“Throughout the pandemic, our district leaders have been consistent,” Tulsa Public Schools and the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association said in a joint statement. “When making decisions, we use science and data, and we follow the guidance of our public health professionals.

“The COVID rates for Tulsa County and all of Oklahoma are at their highest point. In fact, Oklahoma is again a ‘top ten’ state for COVID cases and positivity rates, and there is no indication that rates will decline soon particularly since we have no state mask requirement.”

Stitt has repeatedly declined to issue a statewide mask mandate, saying he didn’t believe it could be enforced, though he supported local control on face-coverings.