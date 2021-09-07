Watch Now: Stillwater hospital puts tents in parking lot, brings in Medical Reserve Corps to help with COVID influx

Michael said some of those who have left the profession have struggled because they have had to care for patients they know personally.

Joyce said he wanted to notify those planning to visit the city to “take heed” of the hospital’s need for the tents and “do what you can to not add to that burden” as the hospital is at capacity with patients, many of whom have COVID-19.

“I think it’s possible for people to still come and go to a football game and enjoy themselves and be part of events here in the city of Stillwater. But we need to take a few of those extra precautions to just make it a little bit more safe,” he said.

Asked about how the city’s messaging differs from guidance by Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office about the pandemic and safety measures, Joyce said, “My responsibility is to care for the people of Stillwater, and that’s what we’re doing here.

“We’re making the decisions that we feel we need to make for our community,” he said. “I’m not waiting for the state to show up.

“We really appreciate the state Department of Health being here to help specifically with this, but we’re not expecting additional help from the state at this point. And so we’re doing what we can locally to deal with the situation that we have here.”