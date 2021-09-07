Watch Now: Stillwater hospital puts tents in parking lot, brings in Medical Reserve Corps to help with COVID influx

STILLWATER — While watching the construction of medical tents outside Stillwater Medical Center’s emergency room, Chief Nursing Officer Liz Michael described the facility’s ER as being “very scary” over the past few days as the numbers of COVID-19 patients housed there continues to rise.
“In an ideal world we wouldn’t have to use these at all. We wouldn’t even consider it,” Michael said of the two tents, which can house a maximum of eight patients each. But she said COVID-19 patients on hold in the emergency room haven’t been able to move to the inpatient section because those beds are also occupied, adding that some of those people have been hospitalized for weeks with complications from the virus.
The clog has meant those who need other types of medical care could, according to Michael, wait “hours and hours” to get into the emergency room to see a nurse or doctor.
“We’re fortunate to have a team that says, ‘You know, we’re gonna do the best that we can,’” she said, referring to the hospital staff. “But they’re exhausted. They’re tired. And it’s just getting harder and harder each day to get motivated to come back to work.”
Stillwater Medical Center President and CEO Denise Webber said the capacity issues have been particularly intense within the past three days and said: “It’s a big holiday weekend. There are a lot of events going on in town, and we’re kind of out of space, if you will, at the inn.”
Alarmed by the situation, Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce declared a state of emergency ahead of Labor Day weekend that will last through at least Sept. 20.
As a result, Oklahoma State Department of Health Medical Reserve Corps volunteers from around the state are expected to arrive in the city starting Saturday to help staff the tents. Stillwater firefighters volunteered to help State Health Department disaster response workers with setup of the tents, including proper ventilation, throughout the day on Friday.
The Medical Reserve Corps is expected to provide nurses, paramedics, respiratory therapists and medical assistants to “assist with increases of patient volume as space allows,” the city said Thursday.
“We’re hopeful that this (the tents) might be kind of a pop-up valve so that if we’re very full in the house, then we can take care of the minor emergencies and such outside,” Michael said.
But Webber said a shortage of staff, which Michael said was a known problem in larger cities before the pandemic, is also a factor to the point where it is unable to staff the tents for patients without help from Medical Reserve Corps volunteers.
“We’ve seen nurses tell us that they just can’t do this; they need to step away because what they’re seeing is hard. What they have to go through to take care of patients is — it’s intense,” Webber said.
Michael said some of those who have left the profession have struggled because they have had to care for patients they know personally.
Joyce said he wanted to notify those planning to visit the city to “take heed” of the hospital’s need for the tents and “do what you can to not add to that burden” as the hospital is at capacity with patients, many of whom have COVID-19.
“I think it’s possible for people to still come and go to a football game and enjoy themselves and be part of events here in the city of Stillwater. But we need to take a few of those extra precautions to just make it a little bit more safe,” he said.
Asked about how the city’s messaging differs from guidance by Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office about the pandemic and safety measures, Joyce said, “My responsibility is to care for the people of Stillwater, and that’s what we’re doing here.
“We’re making the decisions that we feel we need to make for our community,” he said. “I’m not waiting for the state to show up.
“We really appreciate the state Department of Health being here to help specifically with this, but we’re not expecting additional help from the state at this point. And so we’re doing what we can locally to deal with the situation that we have here.”
The city of Stillwater’s State of Emergency proclamation indicates that the hospital has 117 beds to serve patients in a six-county area of north-central Oklahoma but did not have staffed ICU or other medical beds available. It also said the hospital has averaged more than six patients at a time waiting for those beds in the emergency room and that the Emergency Department has “frequently” gone to “diversion” status over the past week.
“Diversion” status, according to the proclamation, can entail a patient’s transfer to another facility, even if outside of Oklahoma.
The hospital’s ICU occupancy can be up to 15, spokeswoman Shyla Eggers said, but she noted that the staff also cares for patients coming from rural areas in north-central Oklahoma that have little to no capacity for long-term hospital treatment.
Michael and Webber said COVID’s delta variant, in their experience, makes patients more sick and requires longer inpatient stays than the variant that first hit the United States last year.
“This is not what we want to be doing. I can tell you that,” Webber said of the tent construction. “This is what, unfortunately — the reality of the situation is this is what the warnings have been about from our public health departments across the state and across the nation, that if we don’t take these precautions.
“And that’s what you see. We’re being stretched to a limit that we’re gonna have to take some measures that we typically don’t have to take.”
In the meantime, Joyce pointed out that the city of Stillwater and Oklahoma State University have promoted messaging to strongly encourage mask use, particularly in close spaces and while indoors, including during this weekend’s football game.
“We also are very strongly encouraging and incentivizing Stillwater people to get vaccinated,” he said.
“Vaccination is the long-term solution to this problem. Masks are a short-term solution to help us keep the spread down. And this action at the hospital is what’s helping us deal with the current situation.”