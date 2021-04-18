Watch Now: Stillwater doctor describes COVID-19 recovery struggles as study finds 1 in 3 survivors develop neurological, psychological conditions

He said he saw clinic patients but began being pulled in to work hospital shifts every other week at Stillwater Medical Center starting in late October as the state’s worst surge only worsened.

He said he tested positive on a Wednesday in mid-December after a three-day shift in which a non-COVID patient pulled down his mask to talk to him. That patient ended up in a hospital a few days later.

“Over the next two days I really got sick with intermittent fever, achy joint pain,” Jenkins said. “They use the term brain fog but really think it’s more the inability to concentrate, especially when I was tired.

“I was sleeping a lot, I couldn’t go for (more than a) few hours without taking a nap.”

Jenkins said he tried to do televisits that Monday with patients who needed checking up but by midweek couldn’t work anymore. The following week he returned to clinic work but couldn’t walk far without experiencing shortness of breath.

He said he delayed getting vaccinated to about five weeks after his positive test. He felt better five or six days after his second shot and his shortness of breath seemingly improved almost overnight.