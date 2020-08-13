The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday announced a public health advisory to speed up COVID-19 test turnaround times and formally recommend face coverings be used in counties with moderate levels of virus spread.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases has dropped 39% since Aug. 1, and hospitalizations have bounced between about 500 and 650 for about four weeks. Oklahoma’s interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye said the data are encouraging but that now isn’t the time to ease up.
About a dozen cities in Oklahoma implemented mask mandates at different points in July, with cases rising statewide since June.
Does Gov. Kevin Stitt — who hasn’t implemented a statewide mask mandate and often doesn’t wear one himself — credit the downward trend in cases to those face covering orders?
“I would have to dig into the data, but absolutely. All of that stuff goes into the reason that we’re seeing a drop across the state,” Stitt responded. “The social distancing, the working from home — just Oklahomans being cautious with how we’re fist bumping and staying socially distanced.”
The “Safer in Oklahoma” public health advisory recommends:
• Public and private entities should increase capacity to do more tests and have all test results turned around within 48 hours or less.
• Individuals ages 11 and older in a county in the orange (moderate risk) or red (high risk) of the state’s COVID-19 alert system should wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when social distancing can’t be achieved between or among people not in the same household.
• The State Health Department continue to develop its data collection system to deliver advanced analytics to strengthen the management of COVID-19.
In mid-July, OSDH acknowledged fax machines and manual data entry create challenges that lead to inconsistencies in the movement of test data among health departments, clinics and laboratories.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief quality officer at OU Medicine, at the end of July said there had been a “fairly drastic increase” in tests during the prior several weeks, leading to test result delays of seven to 10 days.
Public health officials pointed to shortages in reagents to perform the tests and lack of personnel to carry out the testing process.
Frye clarified Thursday that the public health advisory isn’t a mandate nor does it contain new recommendations. It simply offers the guidance in a more formal manner.
“The good news is the power to slow the virus is within our control,” Frye said. “If we use common sense and simple actions, such as wearing faces masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing, we can decrease viral spread and keep our schools and economy open and keep Oklahomans safe and healthy.”