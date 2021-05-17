Watch Now: State officials announce end to federal unemployment, offer $1,200 incentive to return to work

The timeframe for eligibility started Monday and will be ongoing through Sept. 4, she said.

Payments will begin to go out in mid-July, Zumwalt said.

“The incentive is limited to the first 20,000 approved applicants,” Zumwalt said.

Since last March, more than 1 million unemployment claims have been filed in Oklahoma, Stitt said.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has paid out $5 billion in unemployment, more than what was paid out in the last 10 years combined, Stitt said.

Stitt said in some parts of the country, small businesses are still devastated by excessive lockdowns.

“Many had to shut down completely over the last year but here in Oklahoma we took the right approach,” Stitt said.

The state’s economy looks far better than other parts of the country, Stitt said.

Stitt said the challenge is not to get businesses back open, but getting employees back to work.

“Without a doubt, one of the factors causing this has been the continued extension of federal benefits,” Stitt said.