Watch Now: State Health Department has optional COVID-19 school testing program

"It's a big logistical move to get this program pushed out," Reed said. "So we wish we'd had this out earlier, but there's many interventions throughout this pandemic that we would like to have occurred earlier than the pace in which they did.

"While it didn't happen before school started, we are pleased to get it out now so that we can hopefully curb the cases of COVID in the schools."

Reed noted that while OSDH sent out educational information this week for students, parents and faculty to learn about the testing program, in prior weeks some testing supplies had been distributed to start ramping up the effort.

There were 40 public school districts that had chosen to participate as of last week, Reed said, adding that he didn't have an updated number after OSDH's outreach this week. There are about 540 districts statewide.

Districts can opt-in by contacting OSDH and then request the number of test kits needed. Reed said parents also must agree for their students to participate.

"We ask them to do some random testing within their population," Reed said. "We don't expect that a school is going to be able to test everybody, but we do encourage them to do random testing of their students.