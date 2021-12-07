Watch Now: Part of Oklahoma's mandate fight is 'misunderstanding the science' behind COVID-19 vaccines, doctors say

He said we don't know nor completely understand COVID-19's long-term ramifications on lung function — or dysfunction — and in people with comorbidities, such as COPD and asthma.

"All of that is in the unknown," Kendrick said. "So I will definitely agree with the attorney general that a lot is unknown, but for me and for my professional perspective, most of the unknown is in the long term for folks who have had the virus."

O'Connor was speaking in a question-and-answer session as he and the governor discussed the state's progress in five lawsuits related to federal vaccine mandates.

Clarke said scientists and medical experts continually learn and grow through development of information and data — not stopping after reaching a quick consensus and then closing the door to further examination.

"I think, really, to question your science and your medical professionals and say that someone doesn't agree with that — being a non-science person themselves — I think is a gross disservice to the public," Clarke said.

Clarke said OSMA isn't in favor of governments mandating vaccines in private businesses.