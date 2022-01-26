Watch Now: Oklahoma's rate of COVID hospitalizations worse than ever as data indicates latest peak is ending

COVID-19 appears to be plateauing in the state, but Dr. Dale Bratzler says the disease's spread is still high and imparting a profound impact on Oklahomans and the state's hospitals.
Oklahoma ranks worst in the U.S. for rate of COVID-19 hospital admissions, according to the latest federal data published Wednesday.
The state's rate of 30.1 COVID admissions per 100 inpatient beds — meaning three of every 10 inpatient beds are in use by COVID patients — is the highest yet of the pandemic.
Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer, thinks that metric reflects how broad the disease's community spread has become with the omicron variant, he said Wednesday.
"We saw a point in time in Oklahoma where we could have predicted that somewhere between 1 in 10 and 1 in 20 Oklahomans were actually infected with the virus," Bratzler said.
Some people enter hospitals after car wrecks or because of other medical conditions and happen to test positive for COVID but aren't there to be treated for it. Nonetheless, Bratzler said, COVID-positive patients require greater hospital resources and isolation to protect others even if not treated for the illness.
Lately about 1 in 5 COVID-positive inpatients in Oklahoma requires intensive care. Historically it had been roughly 1 in 3. The change is an indicator that more patients are incidentally testing positive when entering a hospital for other reasons, Bratzler said.
On a "cautiously optimistic" note, Bratzler pointed to three indicators that Oklahoma's omicron wave appears to be plateauing:
Rolling averages of daily cases have lowered or plateaued. Test positivity is starting to come down, according to data from MyHealth Access Network, a Tulsa-based health information exchange. And, as a possible indicator for the state as a whole, fewer health care workers in the OU Health system are out because of exposure or infection.
"New York, New Jersey — those East Coast states hit their peak at about Jan. 10," Bratzler said. "Throughout this pandemic I've said that we are a good 10 days to two weeks behind the coast states, and so we're at the 26th of the month now.
"I think we may have started seeing cases peak, and I'm hoping — I'm hoping — that we see a fairly rapid fall off of cases."
Bratzler noted that "the one difference that we may be dealing with is we have more unvaccinated people in our state proportionally, so maybe our cases won't drop quite as fast."
Oklahoma's seven-day average of new cases was 11,148 on Wednesday, down 6% from the record 11,908 set on Friday.
Bratzler cautioned that cases remain more than twice as high as in any prior peak during the pandemic. And hospitals "aren't out of the woods yet" because COVID admissions trail new cases by about two weeks, he said.
Statewide COVID hospitalizations climbed again to 1,970, according to the latest three-day average released Wednesday by the state. That mark is 363 above the delta variant wave's peak.
The overall record of 1,995 was set in late December 2020, when vaccinations were not widely available and when the state released daily counts instead of averages and included people under investigation for COVID, not just confirmed diagnoses, among hospital counts.
Tulsa County set an overall COVID hospitalization record Tuesday, with Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart describing it as "a dire situation."