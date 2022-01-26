Watch Now: Oklahoma's rate of COVID hospitalizations worse than ever as data indicates latest peak is ending

On a "cautiously optimistic" note, Bratzler pointed to three indicators that Oklahoma's omicron wave appears to be plateauing:

Rolling averages of daily cases have lowered or plateaued. Test positivity is starting to come down, according to data from MyHealth Access Network, a Tulsa-based health information exchange. And, as a possible indicator for the state as a whole, fewer health care workers in the OU Health system are out because of exposure or infection.

"New York, New Jersey — those East Coast states hit their peak at about Jan. 10," Bratzler said. "Throughout this pandemic I've said that we are a good 10 days to two weeks behind the coast states, and so we're at the 26th of the month now.

"I think we may have started seeing cases peak, and I'm hoping — I'm hoping — that we see a fairly rapid fall off of cases."

Bratzler noted that "the one difference that we may be dealing with is we have more unvaccinated people in our state proportionally, so maybe our cases won't drop quite as fast."

Oklahoma's seven-day average of new cases was 11,148 on Wednesday, down 6% from the record 11,908 set on Friday.