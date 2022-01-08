Watch Now: Oklahoma hospitals sounding alarms again as capacity strained by omicron, rise in flu cases

Some hallways are again being used to house patients at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa as long waits return to the emergency room amid rising hospitalizations brought on by the omicron variant.
Statewide, the top concern for hospitals is having health care workers available to staff beds and give care — not just for COVID-19 but for all reasons a person ends up in a hospital. Intensive-care units are strained, with beds refilled as soon as they open.
Oklahoma’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers rose for the eight consecutive weekday report Thursday to a recent three-day average of 1,066. That is a 26% increase from 846 a week ago, an 80% increase from 592 a month ago and a 121% increase from 482 on Dec. 1.
The delta variant wave’s peak was 1,607 in late August.
Dr. Ryan Parker, chief of emergency medicine for Saint Francis Health System, said vaccination and booster shots are the main actions that help patients fend off COVID and ease burdens on hospitals.
“I worked over the weekend, and I took care of a couple of elderly patients that were boosted, and even though they had a breakthrough infection, their chest X-rays were clear,” Parker said Tuesday during a virtual briefing with reporters. “So we do know that it is affecting severe disease and the need to be on a ventilator.”
Contrastingly, Parker noted that she took care of some unvaccinated patients the same weekend. They were still experiencing severe respiratory issues and had to be placed on ventilators.
“We are doing the best that we can,” Parker said, adding that hospitals still need Oklahomans to get vaccinated and boosted, if eligible, and wear masks when around other people.
Unvaccinated individuals accounted for 93% of COVID hospitalizations in Oklahoma in the month leading up through Christmas, according to the state’s weekly epidemiological report released Wednesday.
Patti Davis, Oklahoma Hospital Association president, emphasized that hospitals are “very full” with “a variety of sick people” even though COVID hospitalizations haven’t reached the delta variant’s peak.
“ICU beds once again are very tight,” Davis said. “As soon as an ICU bed opens up, you can bet there’s a patient holding at an ER somewhere that’s going to go into that ICU bed.
“So, absolutely, we are concerned about this.”
There is a noticeable uptick in influenza this year compared to a flu season that was almost nonexistent a year ago, Davis said. Oklahoma hospitals are fearful of what they see happening in neighboring states and what this state might experience soon.
“Our staff is tired, and I never thought last January when we were talking to (reporters) that we would still be doing these calls and talking about the numbers,” Davis said Tuesday during the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition’s weekly virtual COVID briefing with journalists. “I don’t think any of us could see our crystal ball to say we’d still have a problem in Oklahoma.”
Davis said health care providers are still leaving the field for less stressful jobs or contracting out of state for more money. Others are retiring.
She asked people not to show up at hospitals only for a COVID test. Go if it’s an emergency, she said, but find other locations for testing so that hospitals can focus on those who are most in need of acute care.
COVID hospitalizations are a lagging indicator that generally show up about two weeks behind case counts or positivity rates. Hospitals again are looking at ways to increase capacity as COVID patients are expected to keep increasing, Davis said.
“Our hospitals are also dealing with trying to work with insurance companies to get patients moved out of hospitals to free up hospital beds to sub-acute care when it is appropriate just so that we can create more capacity,” Davis said.
Interim State Health Commissioner Keith Reed said omicron is leading to more vaccine breakthrough cases of the disease.
He said Oklahoma is experiencing breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people in about 30% of its cases. Of those breakthrough cases, about 80% of individuals were eligible to receive a booster shot but hadn’t gotten one.
“When we talk about fully vaccinated, the definition is that you completed that initial series. We really need to keep in mind the booster is an important part of that self-evaluation of your particular risk to COVID,” Reed said. “It’s pretty obvious if you’ve gone past the point — you’re fully vaccinated — and gone past the point of eligibility for a booster shot, then your risk of getting COVID goes up.”
Reed said hospital staffing is further complicated because there are more breakthrough cases that are keeping health care workers themselves away for several days after positive diagnoses.
“So that is making the problem worse when it comes to trying to manage the census in their hospitals,” Reed said.