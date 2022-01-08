Watch Now: Oklahoma hospitals sounding alarms again as capacity strained by omicron, rise in flu cases

“Our staff is tired, and I never thought last January when we were talking to (reporters) that we would still be doing these calls and talking about the numbers,” Davis said Tuesday during the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition’s weekly virtual COVID briefing with journalists. “I don’t think any of us could see our crystal ball to say we’d still have a problem in Oklahoma.”

Davis said health care providers are still leaving the field for less stressful jobs or contracting out of state for more money. Others are retiring.

She asked people not to show up at hospitals only for a COVID test. Go if it’s an emergency, she said, but find other locations for testing so that hospitals can focus on those who are most in need of acute care.

COVID hospitalizations are a lagging indicator that generally show up about two weeks behind case counts or positivity rates. Hospitals again are looking at ways to increase capacity as COVID patients are expected to keep increasing, Davis said.

“Our hospitals are also dealing with trying to work with insurance companies to get patients moved out of hospitals to free up hospital beds to sub-acute care when it is appropriate just so that we can create more capacity,” Davis said.