Watch Now: Oklahoma AG's questioning of vaccine science is 'gross disservice to the public,' medical leader says

The Oklahoma State Medical Association's president says state leadership is doing a "gross disservice to the public" by questioning the science underlying COVID-19 vaccines despite two years of unprecedented efforts globally to develop the safe and effective vaccines.
Dr. Mary Clarke also termed it a "gross misrepresentation of how we do things in medicine" to suggest that anyone should be deterred from being vaccinated because of the science.
Clarke made her comments Tuesday during the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition's weekly COVID-19 briefing when public health experts were asked about comments made earlier in the day during Gov. Kevin Stitt's press conference from the state Capitol. Attorney General John O'Connor had said during the press conference: “I think the science isn’t really clear on this COVID vaccine."
"With respect to the AG, to question the science that we've been working on for two years globally, I think, is misunderstanding the science," said Clarke, who is a family medicine physician in Stillwater. "We deal with this every day. We read and understand scientific journals. We talk to each other. We have other professionals that we deal with in our local areas, statewide, nationally, globally.
"Questioning the science is a gross misrepresentation of how we do things in medicine."
Stitt's press conference Tuesday also featured Stillwater Medical Center nurse Caroline Swink, who said she spoke for health care professionals across the state in decrying mandates. Swink also implied that sketchy science was behind “the experimental drug.”
In discussing a perceived lack of informed patient consent, Swink indicated that Pfizer has something "to hide" regarding data from its vaccine study. The data, provided to federal officials and used by the FDA to license use of Pfizer's COVID vaccine, encompasses nearly 330,000 pages. According to federal officials responding to a request for the data, it could take 55 years to redact the information to make it publishable. A lawsuit in federal court will rule on an expedited request for the data.
Dr. David Kendrick, department chair of medical informatics at the University of Oklahoma School of Community Medicine in Tulsa, said the science behind the COVID-19 vaccines is the same science used to develop prior successful vaccines.
The process to determine the safety and effectiveness of vaccines has been well-vetted and used repeatedly, Kendrick said during the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition briefing. As a species, he added, humans are blessed to have developed these techniques to respond quickly to a global viral threat.
Kendrick said his concern lies with preventing people from contracting COVID in the first place because of the many unknowns the disease itself represents.
He said COVID-19's long-term ramifications on lung function and in people with comorbidities, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma, are not yet completely understood.
"All of that is in the unknown," Kendrick said. "So I will definitely agree with the attorney general that a lot is unknown, but for me and for my professional perspective, most of the unknown is in the long term for folks who have had the virus."
O'Connor was speaking in a question-and-answer session as he and the governor discussed the state's progress in five lawsuits related to federal vaccine mandates.
Clarke said medical experts and other scientists continually learn through development of information and data — not stopping after reaching a quick consensus and then closing the door to further examination.
"I think, really, to question your science and your medical professionals and say that someone doesn't agree with that — being a nonscience person themselves — I think is a gross disservice to the public," she said.
Clarke said the Oklahoma State Medical Association isn't in favor of governments mandating vaccines in private businesses.
Rather, she said, she and the OSMA expect individuals to "step up to the plate and do their best" and "do the right things" based on scientific evidence because COVID is a global economic and public health crisis.
As an example, Clarke said she offers her patients with diabetes diet and exercise programs but doesn't mandate that they follow her plans.
"We are pro public health and pro patient," she said.
Clarke said experts aren't randomly or arbitrarily trying to force people to do something.
Public health measures are based on science and the best information available, she said, adding that she would never ask a patient to do something she herself isn't willing to do.
"It is unbelievably mind-boggling how many people are working on COVID, COVID vaccine and COVID research," Clarke said. "We've never seen this kind of effort before.
"So to help people understand that this is not 'funny science,' this is not people making it up, this is not an agenda, we are trying to make this publicly healthy for everyone."