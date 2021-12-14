Watch Now: Obesity connected to COVID-19 case severity in new study

New research may explain why physicians have observed COVID-19 brings a greater risk of serious complications for patients who are obese, according to the leader of WellOK.
Dr. Stan Schwartz, CEO of the Northeastern Oklahoma Business Coalition on Health, says a study with as-yet-unvalidated data shows a correlation between COVID-19 case severity and the amount of fatty tissue in the patient.
"They may have unraveled this mystery. It turns out that the COVID virus actually infects certain cells that are in fatty tissue," he said Tuesday during a Healthier Oklahoma Coalition COVID-19 update. "This is a big finding if it turns out to be true."
Schwartz said it's been acknowledged since earlier in the pandemic that COVID-19 patients carrying extra weight were more likely to experience hospitalization and death. The prevailing thought was that these patients had underlying conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and sleep apnea contributing to severe COVID-19 complications.
He said researchers from Stanford University who teamed up with scientists from Europe were able to infect fatty tissue, called adipose, with COVID-19 in a laboratory.
Schwartz explained that a certain type of immune system cell within the adipose tissue, once infected with the virus, releases a flood of inflammatory factors. Those factors are what result in serious complications of COVID-19, he said.
"It's not just the virus, but it's the inflammatory response that your body develops to fight it off that can damage the internal organs — the heart, the kidneys, the lungs," Schwartz said. "These infected cells are, so to speak, throwing gasoline on the fire."
He pointed out that there was no minimum body-mass index that resulted in this increased inflammatory response from COVID-19, but he said the risk of severe infection appears proportional to the amount of adipose in the patient.
"It's kind of a continuous risk factor that the more overweight you are, the greater the risk," Schwartz said.
Oklahoma, which ranks consistently among states with the highest rates of obesity, also has been ranked among states with the most COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations.
Although "this is very early research" into the connection between COVID and obesity, Schwartz said, it could help explain why some populations experience what appears to be disproportionate effects of the virus.
He noted also that studies show COVID-19 affects Black, Hispanic and Native American populations with more severity and pointed out that those communities also tend to rank higher in obesity rates than white and Asian individuals.
"It may possibly be that it's simply the greater frequency of overweight that makes COVID worse in these populations, and not any specific biological difference related to race or ethnicity," Schwartz said. "It may just simply be weight."
Patients who are obese could benefit from earlier COVID-19 treatment, Schwartz said, noting that monoclonal antibodies can reduce the severity of the infection.