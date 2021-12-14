Watch Now: Obesity connected to COVID-19 case severity in new study

"It's not just the virus, but it's the inflammatory response that your body develops to fight it off that can damage the internal organs — the heart, the kidneys, the lungs," Schwartz said. "These infected cells are, so to speak, throwing gasoline on the fire."

He pointed out that there was no minimum body-mass index that resulted in this increased inflammatory response from COVID-19, but he said the risk of severe infection appears proportional to the amount of adipose in the patient.

"It's kind of a continuous risk factor that the more overweight you are, the greater the risk," Schwartz said.

Oklahoma, which ranks consistently among states with the highest rates of obesity, also has been ranked among states with the most COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations.

Although "this is very early research" into the connection between COVID and obesity, Schwartz said, it could help explain why some populations experience what appears to be disproportionate effects of the virus.

He noted also that studies show COVID-19 affects Black, Hispanic and Native American populations with more severity and pointed out that those communities also tend to rank higher in obesity rates than white and Asian individuals.