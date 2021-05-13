Watch now: 'Not worth the risk': Authorities, advocates plead for drivers to plan ahead before drinking

In the voices of all those who spoke out on Thursday, there was urgency, frustration, and maybe even a bit of despair.

“I don’t know what it’s going to take to get your attention," Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler began, holding a single child's shoe at the podium. "If you’re somebody that thinks that it’s OK to drink and drive; we’ve tried a lot of different things over time to get the message to you.

"Don’t put me in the position of holding you accountable for the death of another human being.”

The shoe was one of many laid out before the speakers who convened at the Gathering Place on Thursday to stress the danger and recklessness of drunken driving. From high heels, loafers and combat boots to the tiny sneaker Kunzweiler held, the empty footwear represented victims from all walks of life lost to crashes involving intoxicated drivers on Tulsa County roadways. A sign read "Don't walk in my shoes."

In the past four years, 83 people have lost their lives to an alcohol-related crash in the region, Oklahoma ABLE Commission Capt. Erik Smoot said. That’s 83 empty chairs at dinner tables solely because someone made the choice to drink and drive, he mentioned in a prior statement; 83 lives that didn't have to be taken.