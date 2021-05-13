Watch now: 'Not worth the risk': Authorities, advocates plead for drivers to plan ahead before drinking

In the voices of all those who spoke out on Thursday, there was urgency, frustration, and maybe even a bit of despair.
“I don’t know what it’s going to take to get your attention," Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler began, holding a single child's shoe at the podium. "If you’re somebody that thinks that it’s OK to drink and drive; we’ve tried a lot of different things over time to get the message to you.
"Don’t put me in the position of holding you accountable for the death of another human being.”
The shoe was one of many laid out before the speakers who convened at the Gathering Place on Thursday to stress the danger and recklessness of drunken driving. From high heels, loafers and combat boots to the tiny sneaker Kunzweiler held, the empty footwear represented victims from all walks of life lost to crashes involving intoxicated drivers on Tulsa County roadways. A sign read "Don't walk in my shoes."
In the past four years, 83 people have lost their lives to an alcohol-related crash in the region, Oklahoma ABLE Commission Capt. Erik Smoot said. That’s 83 empty chairs at dinner tables solely because someone made the choice to drink and drive, he mentioned in a prior statement; 83 lives that didn't have to be taken.
"These are totally preventable," Smoot remarked. “Getting a DUI is not the worst thing that happens; killing yourself or someone else on the roadway, is, and it’s always a choice. “
That choice is really quite simple, Kunzweiler said. Don't get in the car.
Summertime is approaching and pandemic fears are fading, making this season especially ripe for activities that could involved underage drinking, authorities and advocates emphasized. Before the graduation parties and end-of-schoolyear bashes begin, parents — and teens — are encouraged to think ahead.
If a parent wants to "have all the kids over" to celebrate, ensure it’s a legal party, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Russell Callicoat said, because troopers will be stepping up enforcement, and if they find an underage partygoer driving drunk, "we will be following a trail back to that house and prosecuting the person who hosted that party."
The 100 days between Memorial and Labor days are considered the deadliest for teen drivers, AAA spokesman Mark Madeja shared, and he encouraged parents not to be afraid to take the keys if their kids display bad driving behaviors. It might even be a good time to plan some driver's education review, he said; it's possible their driving skills are a little rusty coming out of the pandemic.
And for all drivers regardless of age, it's time to take responsibility for your own actions, Kunzweiler said. Drink responsibly if you're of age, and have a plan before you go out, Callicoat said.
Reliable designated drivers will do, and ride-hailing apps have proven extremely effective for discouraging drunken driving, advocates shared. One of the best options is to hail a ride to your drinking designation and later from, so you're not tempted to try to drive home, said Krista Norrid, an injury prevention and trauma education nurse from Ascension St. John Health System.
“You have to think about what you do before you do it, otherwise you will make the wrong decision when you start drinking," Norrid said.
Like many other advocates who spoke, Norrid has seen the damage drunken driving can leave in its wake. Part of her job is to notify family members of crash victims, and she's heard a mother's scream and seen a father drop to the floor.
The difficulty is communicating that real reality with those who might not consider the consequences of their actions or believe there could be any at all.
Her job also entails facilitating a program with the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission for 16- to 30-year-olds on the heels of their first DUI arrest that didn't involve their injury or the injury of others.
As part of the program, organizers attempt to teach participants how different intoxicants affect their bodies and help them understand the weight of their decision; "understand what could happen," Norrid said.
"(Driving drunk) is not worth the risk or the consequence for a 20-minute drive home," Norrid said.