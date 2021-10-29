Watch now: No changes planned to Oklahoma's execution protocol, DOC director says

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow said Friday that the agency has no plans to change its execution protocol after witnesses said John Marion Grant had several full body convulsions and vomited during Thursday’s lethal injection.

Crow said some witness descriptions were “embellished” or “not on point.”

Crow, who witnessed the execution, said he saw Grant dry heave, not convulse. He said Grant did vomit, which is not uncommon when someone is being sedated.

Grant was put to death at 4:21 p.m. Thursday by lethal injection at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

He was put to death for the 1998 stabbing death of Gay Carter, a worker at Dick Connor Correctional Center in Hominy. She was stabbed 16 times.

Crow said Grant was agitated on Thursday and continued to get more agitated as the day progressed.

He was verbally abusive to staff, using expletives, Crow said, adding that once Grant was escorted into the death chamber, his agitation continued to escalate.