Watch now: Nearly 75% of eligible Tulsa County residents are least partially vaccinated, but hospitalizations 'still too high'

Mayor G.T. Bynum applauded and thanked Tulsa County residents eligible to be vaccinated because 71% of them have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine according to the latest state data.

Bynum in a Friday media briefing said Tulsa County reached its peak percentage of COVID hospitalizations amid this surge on Aug. 16 when 27.9% of all inpatients were diagnosed with COVID. He said that percentage now is at 16.6% — "still too high" — and noted the county was at 1% in June.

Tulsa County is one of only four counties in the state with at least 70% of its population ages 12-and-above that have at least one dose of vaccine. There are 43 of 77 counties that are 50% or more, with 65.5% eligible residents across the state as a whole.

"Every medical professional that I've spoken with over the last several months has asserted that vaccination rates are the key to ending the most harmful effects of this pandemic," Bynum said. "Routinely over 90% of the COVID patients in our hospitals have been unvaccinated people. The more Tulsans get vaccinated the less patients we have in the hospital and the more lives are saved."