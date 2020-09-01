Watch now: More from state officials on asking, not telling Oklahomans to wear a mask

State leaders pushed Oklahomans to watch their distance, wash their hands and wear masks but stopped short of a statewide mandate in a Tuesday news conference.
Gov. Kevin Stitt, state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and interim Commissioner of Health Lance Frye spoke from the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater.
Despite a White House recommendation for a statewide mask mandate in Oklahoma, the governor reiterated he “does not believe” in the appropriateness of such a measure and will leave mandatory restrictions up to the judgment of local officials.
Stitt, in asking Oklahomans to wear face coverings, pointed out that cases have decreased in areas with mask mandates.
“We all have a part to do: wash your hands, watch your distance and wear a mask,” he said.
Frye was asked about the White House recommendations to the state, which he said Oklahoma took into consideration.
When the Task Force leader Dr. Deborah Birx visited Tulsa, Frye said he spoke with her about the reluctance to force face coverings.
"She said you can't require a county or city with less than 5% positivity, you can't expect them to have a mask mandate when, later on with more community spread, you might need a mask mandate. ... You don't want them to become recalcitrant to that advice later on," Frye said.
The state provided personal protective equipment for schools, and Stitt said he considered it good news from Hofmeister that 75% of Oklahoma's public school districts returned to classrooms for in-person instruction.
"Students learn best when they’re in their classrooms, face-to-face with their teachers," the governor said.
Hofmeister said it's "not acceptable" that one-third of Oklahoma schools don’t require masks, but added that precautions only go so far in schools when the communities are seeing significant spread.
