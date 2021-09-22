Watch Now: Minimum wage, effects of COVID on workforce participation discussed in state Senate study

State Sen. Carri Hicks, D-OKC, requested an interim study on why Oklahomans are not returning to work.

The Sept. 21 meeting of the Oklahoma Senate Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee was a chance to "dig deeper into the roadblocks Oklahoma families are facing in participating in the labor market and therefore our economy," Hicks said on social media.

"This is a low-wage recession, as middle to higher earning jobs have rebounded," she said. "The good news is we have many options to improve our economy. For starters, raise the minimum wage. The majority of hourly and minimum-wage earners are women and women of color. These are moms, single parents and folks trying to survive with the flexibility an hourly schedule provides to care for young ones."

Oklahoma Policy Institute analysts presented theories and research, noting that minimum wage — controlled legislatively — has been stagnant since 2009 and has since lost one-fifth of its value.

Presenters discounted the theory that jobless Oklahomans are staying out of the workforce due to the availability of unemployment benefits. For many, a lack of affordable child care and fear of contracting COVID-19 are main drivers for lower workforce participation levels.