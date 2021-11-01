Watch Now: Julius Jones' request for clemency advances; board recommends commuted sentence

"I am grateful to the Pardon and Parole Board for again showing they are willing to listen to facts and reason, show compassion, and do what is in their power to right this terrible wrong. Now, I am asking Gov. Stitt to do the same by accepting their recommendation.

“I also continue to pray for the Howell family, who have suffered greatly. I know what it is like to have a loved one ripped away from you and to constantly relive that loss. I hope and pray they find healing and peace.”

The clemency hearing lasted more than three hours.

Attorneys for the state, Jones and Howell’s survivors spoke, as did Jones.

“The truth is I didn’t shoot that man,” Jones told the board. “I didn’t kill Mr. Paul Howell. I wasn’t involved in it in any way.”

Jones said that although he has broken some laws, he has never been violent.

He said he did make bad decisions in his youth and hopes others can learn from them if he is spared.

He said he wanted the Howell family to know he recognizes their loss and hopes they can heal and keep cherishing their loved one.