Watch Now: Julius Jones' request for clemency advances; board recommends commuted sentence
"I wish I could have made better decisions when I was younger. But I can't change the past."

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Monday voted to recommended that Gov. Kevin Stitt grant clemency for Oklahoma County convicted killer Julius Jones.

The board voted to recommend clemency with his sentence commuted to life with the possibility of parole.

The vote was 3-1. Member Scott Williams ​recused at the request of the state while declining he had any conflict of interest.

Jones is set to die Nov. 18 for the 1999 killing of Paul Howell of Edmond. Howell was shot in front of his two daughters and sister. His body was run over. His car was stolen.

Howell’s sister identified Jones as the killer. A red bandana and the gun were found in the crawl space above his room in his parent’s home.

Jones has maintained his innocence, saying he was framed.

The Pardon and Parole Board earlier this year voted 3-1 recommend Stitt commute his sentence to life with the possibility of parole.

But Stitt declined to act, saying the matter was better left for clemency which was held Monday.

Attorneys for the state, Jones and Howell’s survivors spoke, as did Jones.

“The truth is I didn’t shoot that man,” Jones told the board. “I didn’t kill Mr. Paul Howell. I wasn’t involved in it in any way.”

Jones said he did make bad decisions in his youth and hopes others can learn from them if he is spared.

Jones has mounted a large following of celebrities, athletes and others who believe he is innocent as part of the “Justice for Julius campaign.”

Howell’s family members and state attorneys said Jones supporters have been misled and lied to, adding that courts have reviewed the matter and the evidence of his guilt is overwhelming.

Rachel Howell said a former Julius Jones supporter explained to her the movement isn't based on facts.

