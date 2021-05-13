Watch Now: Individual income, corporate tax rates to be reduced under state budget agreement

OKLAHOMA CITY — State leaders on Thursday announced a 2022 fiscal year budget of $8.3 billion that includes tax cuts, boosts for education and puts more money into the state’s reserve account.
Gov. Kevin Stitt, during a news conference with legislative leaders, said the measure lowers taxes on every single person.
The corporate income tax cut will help the state retain existing corporations and recruit new ones, Stitt said.
The budget announced has state agency increases on the average of 7.22%, said Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah.
The budget increases education funding by $171.8 million to aid with class size reductions and textbooks.
“After such a very challenging year in the wake of the pandemic, the budget agreement announced today is tremendous news for students, teachers and, in fact, all Oklahomans who benefit from a strong educational system,” said State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.
“For the first time ever, we are investing more than $3 billion from state appropriations into our education system,” Stitt said. “That does not include the investments from property tax dollars from around the state.”
Under the proposal, the state’s top personal income tax would be reduced to 4.75 percent from 5 percent while the corporate income tax would drop to 4 percent from 6 percent.
It requires a supermajority in both chambers to increase taxes. The Senate earlier this year had shut the door on House Speaker Charles McCall’s desire to phase out the corporate income tax.
“These income tax cuts are going to be just as ill-advised as the last round of tax cuts that led to the largest tax increase in state history right before the teacher walkout,” said House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman. “It is just this cycle that we can’t seem to get out of that we want to give these small tax cuts to folks that have a big effect on core services and then it is almost impossible to get rid of those tax cuts, especially by doing in this way that requires 76 votes (in the 101-member House) to undo them.”
Thompson said the corporate income tax rate will cost $110 million for a full year. The personal income tax cut will cost around $170 million for a full year, he said.
House Appropriations and Budget Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, said if the corporate income tax is reduced, Oklahoma would be eighth lowest in the nation among states with a corporate income tax.
The agreement restores the refundability of the Earned Income Tax Credit, which benefits the low income and has been a key Democratic priority for years.
The package includes increasing the cap on the Equal Opportunity Scholarship program. The cap for private schools would rise to $25 million from $3.5 million while the cap for public schools would rise to $25 million from $1.5 million.
Stitt said such a move would give parents and students more choices.
People who make donations to public and private schools could claim the credit.
The budget funds Medicaid expansion with existing dollars within the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, the state’s Medicaid agency, Wallace said. Voters approved State Question 802 calling for the expansion.
But a fee paid by certain hospitals would have to be increased to pay for additional years of expansion, officials said.
Enacted in 2011, the Supplemental Hospital Offset Payment Program, known as SHOPP, can assess a fee on hospitals of up to 4 percent in net patient revenue. The current fee is 2.5 percent, but would be increased to 3 percent, followed by 3.5 percent and eventually to the 4 percent.
The agreement includes a key priority for McCall, R-Atoka. It provides $42 million in tax incentives for providers to bring broadband to underserved areas.
The package also increases to more than $1 billion from $300 million in state reserves.
Lawmakers must end the session by 5 p.m. May 28.