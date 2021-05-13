Watch Now: Individual income, corporate tax rates to be reduced under state budget agreement

It requires a supermajority in both chambers to increase taxes. The Senate earlier this year had shut the door on House Speaker Charles McCall’s desire to phase out the corporate income tax.

“These income tax cuts are going to be just as ill-advised as the last round of tax cuts that led to the largest tax increase in state history right before the teacher walkout,” said House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman. “It is just this cycle that we can’t seem to get out of that we want to give these small tax cuts to folks that have a big effect on core services and then it is almost impossible to get rid of those tax cuts, especially by doing in this way that requires 76 votes (in the 101-member House) to undo them.”

Thompson said the corporate income tax rate will cost $110 million for a full year. The personal income tax cut will cost around $170 million for a full year, he said.

House Appropriations and Budget Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, said if the corporate income tax is reduced, Oklahoma would be eighth lowest in the nation among states with a corporate income tax.

The agreement restores the refundability of the Earned Income Tax Credit, which benefits the low income and has been a key Democratic priority for years.