Watch Now: Governor commutes Julius Jones' death sentence

“Julius Jones forever changed our lives and the lives of his family and friends,” the statement said.

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor issued a statement saying he appreciated the condition Stitt placed on on Jones' clemency.

“However, we are greatly disappointed that after 22 years, four appeals, including the review of 13 appellate judges, the work of the investigators, prosecutors, jurors and the trial judge have been set aside,” O’Connor said. “A thorough review of the evidence confirms Julius Jones’ guilt in this case and that the death penalty was warranted.”

The Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 to recommend clemency with a life with parole option.

The recommendation came after the board previously voted 3-1 for commutation, which Stitt declined to act on, saying clemency was the better route.

In an executive order, Stitt said the Pardon and Parole Board did not have the authority to recommend that a death sentence be commuted to life with the possibility of parole.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The executive order said the governor has the power to grant commutations “upon such conditions and with such restrictions and limitations as the Governor may deem proper.”