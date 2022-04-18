Watch Now: Gov. Stitt seeks 'mega legislation' to land 'humongous factory' with 'billions and billions' in investment

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday announced a "mega legislation" economic incentive package to lure a large manufacturer to Oklahoma.

Stitt, who announced the effort during a Capitol news conference, was short on specifics, such as the estimated cost and company name, but said it was a huge Fortune 500 company.

Stitt wants to expand Quality Jobs to 7.5 percent from 5 percent.

It is typically a cap of 5 percent of payroll a company can receive for up to 10 years as an incentive to move into the state or to grow, said Brent Kisling, Oklahoma Department of Commerce executive director.

Stitt also wants to expand the investment tax credit program to 3 percent from 2 percent.

“This is based on 2 percent of your capital expenditure you would make whenever you are building your facility, putting in private property or something like that,” Kisling said. “He is increasing that from 2 percent to 3 percent.”

The 2 percent is claimed against corporate liability on corporate income taxes.

The governor is proposing a refund on that of 85 percent over the next five years, Kisling said.

“The tax credit program that is on the books now, the investment tax credit, if you build a $50 million facility and you qualify for that, you get a 2 percent tax credit for five years,” Stitt said. “And that is a direct credit off your adjusted gross income.”

Oklahoma is reportedly a site under consideration for a Panasonic electric battery factory in the MidAmerica Industrial Park near Pryor.

“We have an opportunity to land one of the largest factories in the entire country, just a humongous, humongous factory with billions and billions of dollars worth of investment, thousands of thousands of jobs,” Stitt said.

He said the state is targeting electric auto manufacturing.

Canoo, an electric vehicle start-up, announced last year plans to build a factory at the park.

Stitt said the incentive he proposed would apply to other projects with companies with thousands of jobs and billions in investments.

“If we can land some of these major, major companies and these major manufacturing facilities, it will have a generational impact on the state of Oklahoma,” Stitt said.

He said offering the package is possible because the state has been fiscally conservative and has the largest savings account in Oklahoma's history.

“I am asking the legislature to put this package together, put this mega legislation package together,” Stitt said. “I am asking them with some of our savings to go ahead and fund this program for the mega legislation. This is our moment, right now.”

Stitt said he asking the legislation be done this week.

“It is our understanding the company needs to make a decision fairly quickly,” Stitt said. “Some other states have already passed some different legislation, so I am asking for this to be passed this week so we can put our best foot forward.”

Two legislative panels on Monday passed a separate incentive package for large companies, House Bill 4455, that did not contain the specific details outlined by Stitt. To qualify, a company would have to meet capital investment and job creation thresholds.

In a statement after Stitt's news conference, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said "cities around the world seeing the greatest advancement in growth and improved quality of life are those focused on regional growth.

"As we seek to make Tulsa a globally competitive, world-class city, we strongly support transformational opportunities like this to expand northeast Oklahoma’s economy,” he said.

“I want to thank Governor Stitt for his leadership in pursuing this, and hope Oklahoma legislators will join him in a chance to grow the wealth of our state. In Tulsa, we will continue working regionally to make this a win-win for enhanced quality of life and increased economic opportunity.”

— World staff writers Kevin Canfield and Randy Krehbiel contributed to this story.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.