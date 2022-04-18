Watch Now: Gov. Stitt seeks economic incentive 'kicker' to land 'largest factory investment in state's history'

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday asked Oklahoma legislators to approve what he calls a "kicker" to the state's economic incentives in his bid to draw an advanced manufacturing facility.

"We have an opportunity to land one of the largest factories in the entire country," he said, adding it would bring "billions and billions of dollars worth of investment, thousands and thousands of jobs."

He said he is asking for "special mega legislation" expanding economic incentive programs to attract the specific, unnamed company, as well as companies considering Oklahoma in the future.

"It's not that much extra that what we already have planned. ... This is the largest factory investment in the state's history and one of the largest in the country," Stitt said.

