Watch Now: Gov. Kevin Stitt again calls for elimination of grocery tax, state Senate won't take it up during special session this week

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s call that lawmakers eliminate the grocery tax when they return Wednesday in special session on another matter was dead on arrival in the Senate.

Lawmakers return to the Capitol to finish a special session to dole up more than $1 billion in American Rescue Plan funds and $250 million from a fund to bolster rural economic development.

Stitt on Tuesday held a news conference on the south steps of the Capitol to ask residents to call lawmakers to seek the elimination of the 4.5 percent state sales tax on groceries to deal with inflation.

But the Senate on Friday said it would only be working on the ARP and economic development issues.

Stitt is running for his second term. Polls show his lead is narrowing.

“President Biden’s inflation crisis is out of control and the Democrats in Washington are showing no signs of slowing down their spending spree,” Stitt said.

Stitt said hardworking residents are losing money in their retirement plans, delaying retirement and paying more for gas, groceries, energy and everyday items.

“The bottom line — everything is more expensive and Oklahomans are hurting,” Stitt said.

Stitt said because the state has $3 billion in savings and projected $1 billion surplus next year, the state can provide fiscally responsible inflation relief now.

Lawmakers in June met in special session called by Stitt on inflation relief. The House sent the Senate several tax cut measures, including elimination of the state sales tax on groceries. The House then ended the special session.

The Senate said because the House ended the session, it could not take up the bills.

The House, however, disagreed with that assessment.

The Senate appointed a panel to study the issue of tax reform.

“As we enter a recession, we must remember just a few short years ago we were scrambling with a $1.3 billion shortfall,” said Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City. “We must be mindful and do tax cuts the right way.

“That is why I have appointed a tax policy working group. The members of this group are making serous strides to a long-term, sustainable plan to responsibly cut and reform taxes in our state.”

Stitt said he didn’t think the state was on the brink of a recession, saying Oklahoma is in a great situation.

Stitt said he has called to end the grocery tax since 2019. Both the House and the Senate have passed bills to get that done, Stitt said.

Oklahoma is one of 13 states that tax groceries, Stitt said.

“Eliminating it can save families hundreds each year,” Stitt said.

Lawmakers are returning to spend $2 billion, Stitt said.

The least lawmakers can do is pass a bill to eliminate the grocery tax, Stitt said.