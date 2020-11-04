Watch Now: Dossett beats Baber for Senate District 35 seat

OKLAHOMA CITY — Democrat Jo Anna Dossett on Tuesday narrowly defeated Republican Cheryl Baber in the hotly contested race for Senate District 35.
“I am so, so pleased for all the support from voters in state Senate District 35 showed and over 500 donors who believed in me and over 100 volunteers who put in their time, heart and sweat equity to help win this race,” said Dossett of Owasso.
Dossett said she was grateful for her opponent and looks forward to working with her to solve problems the state is facing.
The seat was vacated when Sen. Gary Stanislawski, R-Tulsa, term-limited out after 12 years.
Dossett, an educator, will join her brother, Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, in the upper chamber.
Baber is an attorney from Tulsa.
Dossett said she stuck to her platform of public education, health care and reducing the state’s incarceration rate.
“Those are issues that affect Tulsans at their kitchen tables every day,” Dossett said.
Political newcomer Cody Rogers, a Republican, successfully defeated Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman, D-Tulsa, for Senate District 37.
Rogers attributed his victory to a great ground game, people turning out to vote and President Donald Trump on the ticket.
Ikley-Freeman, a self-employed licensed professional counselor, won the seat during a 2017 special election after then-Sen. Dan Newberry resigned. The district is overwhelmingly Republican.
Rogers is the married father of five who owns a construction company and holds a diploma from Catoosa High School.
Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, fended off a challenge from educator Shawna Mott-Wright, a Democrat, in Senate District 39.
“I am just extremely pleased that the voters of 39 would reelect me,” Rader said. “I am very, very much humbled.”
Rader is the former University of Tulsa football coach and holds a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering.
He has been a member of the Senate since 2016.
Rep. Denise Brewer, D-Tulsa, was successful in defeating Republican challenger Mike Masters in House District 71. Brewer was elected in 2018.
“I have got to thank the constituents of District 71 for continuing to believe in me, and I think my reelection shows our district will not stand for the status quo,” Brewer said. “They want change they want positive change in our state and they are ready to elect people who can make those changes. It has been a tough campaign especially with COVID.”
She thanked her volunteers, supporters and family.
Sen. Tom Dugger, R-Stillwater, was successful in fending off Democratic challenger Rick Dunham, an Army reservist, in Senate District 21.
“I think all of the things we have done this past year and the committees I serve on and I am able to do those things well because of the training I have in that area — that resonated with the voters of Payne County,” Dugger said. “It is very, very valuable to continue in communication with the people of Payne County. We have done that in the past and we will continue to do that.”
Dugger is a CPA.
Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa, defeated Republican challenger Paul Royse in House District 78. Blancett, a marketing and nonprofit executive, was elected in 2016.
“I am encouraged that the voters of House District 78 chose to put their honor and faith in me and I hope that they realize that I represent all of House District 78 not just one party or the other,” Blancett said. “We have a lot of work to do next year and it has nothing to do with party politics. It is time for party politics be put aside and work on the business of the people.”
Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, defeated Republican challenger Margie Alfonso to keep House District 79, a seat she won in 2018.
“So happy to get back to work for the people of House District 79,” Provenzano said. “Now is not the time to rest on our laurels. Now is the time to work harder than ever.”
Provenzano is a former educator and administrator.
In House District 4, Republican Bob Ed Culver was successful in defeating Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, a small businessman, who was elected in 2016.
Culver ran four years ago against Meredith and lost.
“I am very excited,” Culver said. “I am very thrilled to represent the citizens of Cherokee County.”
He attributed his win to a grass roots effort, friends, hard work and “probably a little luck.”
Culver is a cattle rancher who lives west of Tahlequah.
“The people spoke and it just didn’t go our way tonight,” Meredith said. “I am proud of what we have been able to do the last four years. I am happy to stand strong for teachers. It was the honor of my life to represent House District 4.”
Overall, the House Republican majority was poised pick up a few seats while the Senate remained at 39 Republicans and 9 Democrats.
