Watch Now: COVID-19 vaccine expected in December, Oklahoma officials say

The vaccination process will “be a public health effort unlike anything we have seen before,” Chansolme said.

Frye said the vaccine is being produced while it is still going through clinical trials.

The state does not yet know the number of doses it will initially receive, he said.

“We know in the first phase it will be very limited, and then they will send more as it is available,” Frye said.

While it is exciting to know a vaccine is on the way, it is not an immediate fix, he said.

“Right now we are again asking all Oklahomans to do the right thing, to do their part and to wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance,” Frye said.

Stitt said officials are recommending that all college students get a COVID-19 test before they leave campus for Thanksgiving.

University officials have committed to providing free testing for students before they head home, Stitt said.

Despite a rise in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, Stitt remained steadfast in his decision not to issue a statewide mask mandate. However, he strongly encouraged Oklahomans to use them.