Watch Now: COVID-19 vaccine expected in December, Oklahoma officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A COVID-19 vaccine will be available in early December, Oklahoma’s health commissioner, Dr. Lance Frye, said Tuesday.
His comments came during a far-reaching press conference with Gov. Kevin Stitt and other medical experts at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.
“We are going to start having that available for our most vulnerable populations and our health care workers,” Frye said.
Dr. David Chansolme, INTEGRIS Health medical director of infection prevention, noted that pharmaceutical company Pfizer recently announced that its vaccine appears to be 90% effective with over 44,000 trial participants.
“If all goes as planned, emergency use authorization for high-risk individuals could occur very soon,” Chansolme said.
Oklahoma, he said, has a thoughtful and well- organized plan that was developed over several months to provide the vaccine to residents in a “cascading fashion to address immunity and protection for our highest risk and most vulnerable populations first.”
Officials expect the first vaccine to be available within a month, Chansolme said.
“We have been preparing for this for six months, and there are many details to work through and certainly many more that we have not thought of,” he said.
The vaccination process will “be a public health effort unlike anything we have seen before,” Chansolme said.
Frye said the vaccine is being produced while it is still going through clinical trials.
The state does not yet know the number of doses it will initially receive, he said.
“We know in the first phase it will be very limited, and then they will send more as it is available,” Frye said.
Support Local Journalism
While it is exciting to know a vaccine is on the way, it is not an immediate fix, he said.
“Right now we are again asking all Oklahomans to do the right thing, to do their part and to wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance,” Frye said.
Stitt said officials are recommending that all college students get a COVID-19 test before they leave campus for Thanksgiving.
University officials have committed to providing free testing for students before they head home, Stitt said.
Despite a rise in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, Stitt remained steadfast in his decision not to issue a statewide mask mandate. However, he strongly encouraged Oklahomans to use them.
Dr. Julie Watson, INTEGRIS Baptist chief medical officer, said the medical community is united in asking the public to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Since Aug. 1, cities whose residents are wearing masks saw a 21% rise in cases, compared to an 88% increase in cities where residents aren’t wearing masks,” Watson said.
Some 40% to 50% of people who are infected may not show signs of COVID-19 but will spread it to someone who will become sick, Watson said.
“Wearing a mask is not a sign of weakness or fear,” she said. “It is not a political statement.
“It is an outward sign that says, ‘I am contributing; I am willing to do what it takes to help.’”
She said the state is in trouble because local and state health care resources are approaching their limits.
“If nothing is done soon to slow the rise in cases, our hospitals will be more overwhelmed than they already are and we won’t be able to be there for all who need us,” Watson said.
Gallery: COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues
How it spreads, who's at risk
Science of virus spread
List of symptoms
Kinds of testing
Testing in Tulsa County
Contact tracing
Isolation or quarantine?
The 'serious seven'
Treatments being investigated
Convalescent serum therapy
Recovery, as defined by CDC
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.