Watch Now: Cherokee Nation starts administering COVID-19 vaccine to native language speakers as at least 20 die after contracting virus

TAHLEQUAH — Speaking Thursday at the Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center, Tim King got teary-eyed as he recounted losing family members this summer to complications of COVID-19.
"I had a cousin. She had it, and she passed away," said King, a Cherokee language prekindergarten teacher. "I lost three relatives, and two of them were COVID-related."
After a short pause, King added: "And my brother, he died. I can't explain how hard it is to be holding your own relative in his dying breath. You know? It's hard. And I don't want to see any more of that."
But last week, King — one of roughly 2,500 fluent Cherokee language speakers — learned that he could have an opportunity to be among the first people outside of the medical field to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
"I signed up for it. We wanted to get some of our Cherokee elders and speakers, people that know the language, in on it," he said after receiving the vaccine. "I'm a teacher, and the kids want to come back" to school.
The Cherokee Nation on Monday received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine through the federal Indian Health Service and began administering it to front-line health care workers by Tuesday morning.
Roger Montgomery, executive director of Cherokee Nation Health Services, said officials had distributed slightly more than 30 of them as of Thursday afternoon.
The tribe said last week that the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered 21 days after the first, or on Jan. 7 for anyone who received it on Thursday.
Cherokee Nation leaders said last week that at least 20 fluent Cherokee language speakers have died this year after contracting COVID-19.
Cherokee Nation Health Services reported Thursday that there have been 8,032 cases of COVID-19, of which 1,996 are considered "active," and 54 deaths within the Cherokee Nation.
"Language is an essential link to preserving the culture of the Cherokee Nation people," Montgomery said of the decision to prioritize Cherokee language speakers in vaccine scheduling.
"When I walked through (the center) earlier today and I saw a couple of native (Cherokee) speakers that were getting their vaccine, I can't describe the emotion I felt knowing they're here overcoming any fear they might have of receiving the vaccine and doing so to protect themselves and their families."
John Ross, a Cherokee language translator, said he believes the benefits of the vaccine "outweigh the bad things that people are saying" about it. After receiving the vaccination, which he allowed journalists to observe, he said, "I'm all for this."
Asked about the tribe's decision to prioritize him and other language speakers for vaccines, he said he was initially shocked to learn that he would be vaccinated this week but felt "elated."
Phase 2 of vaccine distribution is expected to include other Cherokee Nation critical staff in nonhealth fields, such as education, food and shelter staff, along with those younger than 55 with underlying health conditions. The third phase will cover more of the general Cherokee Nation population.
"I think it's important that we take care of our speakers, because once we're gone we won't have the same language," Ross said of the situation. "It's going to be different. The language is evolving, and when all of us first-language speakers are gone, it's gonna be gone.
"Nobody's gonna be able to speak like we do. There will still be speakers, but it will be different. That's what I believe."
Meda Nix, a Cherokee language speaker and fifth-grade language teacher, acknowledged Thursday afternoon that she was initially reluctant to agree to receive the vaccine due in part to the apparent speed at which it was released publicly.
But Nix, who lost a brother to the virus, said, "The more I learned about it, I said, 'I'm going to do this.'"
"I encourage people to take this because until now we didn't really have any protection other than (wearing a mask) and staying in your house," Nix said. "This is going to give me some protection, and I'm thankful for that."
King agreed, saying he hopes other members of his family agree to get the vaccine when they are able.
"I hope we've got the worst of it over and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel," King said.
