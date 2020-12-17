Watch Now: Cherokee Nation starts administering COVID-19 vaccine to native language speakers as at least 20 die after contracting virus

Asked about the tribe's decision to prioritize him and other language speakers for vaccines, he said he was initially shocked to learn that he would be vaccinated this week but felt "elated."

Phase 2 of vaccine distribution is expected to include other Cherokee Nation critical staff in nonhealth fields, such as education, food and shelter staff, along with those younger than 55 with underlying health conditions. The third phase will cover more of the general Cherokee Nation population.

"I think it's important that we take care of our speakers, because once we're gone we won't have the same language," Ross said of the situation. "It's going to be different. The language is evolving, and when all of us first-language speakers are gone, it's gonna be gone.

"Nobody's gonna be able to speak like we do. There will still be speakers, but it will be different. That's what I believe."

Meda Nix, a Cherokee language speaker and fifth-grade language teacher, acknowledged Thursday afternoon that she was initially reluctant to agree to receive the vaccine due in part to the apparent speed at which it was released publicly.

But Nix, who lost a brother to the virus, said, "The more I learned about it, I said, 'I'm going to do this.'"