Watch Now: Cherokee Nation launches effort to repair or replace homes: 'Too many elders and veterans are living in substandard housing'

PRYOR — When his family moved into the old house in the 1930s, the original kitchen had a cabinet mounted on hidden wheels that let it slide out from the wall to reveal a secret storage compartment big enough to hold a few cases of beer.
“The previous owner was probably a bootlegger,” says Selbert Taylor, a 90-year-old veteran of the Korean War. The house would’ve been an ideal location for smuggling booze into town during Prohibition, when the house sat on the edge of Pryor with only a handful of other homes nearby, surrounded mostly by open pastures.
Taylor would have been about 5 years old when his father bought the property for $295, paying it out at $10 a month.
“A lot of money back then,” Taylor says.
He has now lived on the property for more than eight decades, watching as a middle-class neighborhood grew up around the simple clapboard house with Whitaker Park across the street, where cows used to roam. He added a den at some point and kept up with routine repairs. But as Taylor aged, so did the roof.
“There used to be a waterfall in the kitchen every time it rained,” he said.
It was exactly the kind of situation Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. had in mind when he took office in 2019 and, as his first legislative act, set aside $30 million for housing projects and sustainability.
“Too many of our elders and veterans are living in substandard housing,” Hoskin said. “We have to do something about it.”
An inspection determined that repairing Taylor’s roof wasn’t feasible. So he stayed with his brother in Texas for a few months while the Cherokee Nation Housing Authority tore down the old structure and built an entirely new house at the same location.
It has two bedrooms, a handicap-accessible bathroom, an open floor plan with a spacious living area, and a kitchen that stays entirely dry even during the heaviest rain. And it didn’t cost Taylor a penny.
“The design is spacious, and the quality of the work is excellent,” Chief Hoskin said during a tour of Taylor’s new home Thursday morning. “Now he can live out his remaining years with dignity.”
The COVID-19 pandemic put the tribe’s home-repair program more than a year behind schedule as construction crews didn’t want to enter homes and risk exposing older residents to the virus. But now, with vaccines widely available, the Housing Authority has launched a massive effort to catch up.
The tribe will finish 150 home renovations and completely replace another 50 homes by the end of next year, officials said.
As many as 40 homes could be finished in just the next few months, said Jerri Ann Killer, director of the tribe’s Housing Authority.
“We’re focusing on the elderly and the disabled,” Killer said, “and making sure their homes are safe and their homes are comfortable.”