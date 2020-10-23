Watch Now: Burns Hargis announces retirement as Oklahoma State University president

Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis is set to retire at the end of the academic year, July 1, 2021.
Hargis announced his retirement plans Friday morning during a board of regents meeting on the Stillwater campus.
Starting March 10, 2008, Hargis became OSU’s 18th president, the second OSU grad to serve in the role, according to a news release.
“Ann and I have been blessed and honored to serve Oklahoma State University the past 12½ years,” he said in a statement. “The opportunity to be president of my alma mater exceeded all my expectations.”
Hargis, active in many civic and philanthropic activities, received the state’s highest honor in 2009 when he was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
“Oklahoma State University is stronger today than at any time in its 130-year history due to the historic leadership of Burns Hargis,” said Rick Davis, Board of Regents chairman. “We are grateful beyond words for the dynamic leadership and dedicated service of both Burns and Ann. It isn’t easy to quantify their influence and impact. They have been immense and at the top in instilling genuine pride in our Cowboy heritage, values, culture and land-grant mission.”
Before joining the Bank of Oklahoma in 1997, Hargis practiced law in Oklahoma City for 28 years. He earned a law degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1970 after earning an accounting degree from OSU in 1967.
“OSU is a special place,” Hargis said. “It is where I found friends who became family for a young man who lived in many different places growing up. I received an excellent education, preparing me for my careers in law and banking, and culminating at OSU as president.”
Davis said regents are planning a nationwide search for a new president with outreach to OSU faculty, students, staff and alumni.
“We will bring together many individuals from across our university community to form a search committee, which will play an essential role in assisting the regents in identifying and selecting the best-qualified person,” Davis said in a statement noting more details would be shared in coming weeks.
Gov. Kevin Stitt shared his thoughts in a statement after Hargis’ announcement.
“Along with First Cowgirl Ann Hargis, Burns has overseen an extraordinary resurgence at OSU during the past 12 plus years and has been a transformational leader,” Stitt said. “As a graduate of OSU, I am proud of my alma mater and as governor, I am grateful to both Burns and Ann for their exceptional service.”
Gallery: Burns Hargis, career of the OSU president
Amid the swirling mayhem of 2020, Republican incumbent Kevin Hern and Democratic challenger Kojo Asamoa-Caesar have quietly gone about the business of trying to beat each other in the 1st Congressional District.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,307 new cases and 870 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Wednesday. Since March, 110,855 cases have been confirmed in the state, and nearly 95,000 people have recovered.
An attorney for an Oklahoma death-row inmate testified Wednesday that he has found new potential witnesses who might be able to help his client's case but who would be prevented from testifying by a state law because his client's appeals have been exhausted.
Stitt announced that $10 million of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund would go to students currently attending private schools whose continued attendance is threatened by the financial fallout from COVID-19.