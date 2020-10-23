Watch Now: Burns Hargis announces retirement as Oklahoma State University president

Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis is set to retire at the end of the academic year, July 1, 2021.

Hargis announced his retirement plans Friday morning during a board of regents meeting on the Stillwater campus.

Starting March 10, 2008, Hargis became OSU’s 18th president, the second OSU grad to serve in the role, according to a news release.

“Ann and I have been blessed and honored to serve Oklahoma State University the past 12½ years,” he said in a statement. “The opportunity to be president of my alma mater exceeded all my expectations.”

Hargis, active in many civic and philanthropic activities, received the state’s highest honor in 2009 when he was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

“Oklahoma State University is stronger today than at any time in its 130-year history due to the historic leadership of Burns Hargis,” said Rick Davis, Board of Regents chairman. “We are grateful beyond words for the dynamic leadership and dedicated service of both Burns and Ann. It isn’t easy to quantify their influence and impact. They have been immense and at the top in instilling genuine pride in our Cowboy heritage, values, culture and land-grant mission.”

