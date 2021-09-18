Watch Now: $2 million governor's mansion renovation nearly complete

OKLAHOMA CITY — First lady Sarah Stitt is finishing a historic renovation of the governor’s mansion.
The nearly 100-year-old home was plagued by electrical, plumbing, structural and mechanical problems.
“Our goal with this was to get it to a point that it was up to code, get everything safe, but also keep the integrity of the mansion,” she said. “We didn’t want to come in and gut the mansion.”
The last renovation was done in 1995 under Gov. Frank Keating and his wife, Cathy Keating.
The facility, which was completed in 1928, suffered from deferred maintenance. Windows leaked. The basement, which was used as a theater room, flooded. Plaster had deteriorated.
It was difficult to control the temperature in the home’s various rooms. Mold had to be mitigated. The duct work had to be cleaned and resealed.
Lawmakers appropriated $2 million for the project, which included a new roof, windows, some appliances and furnishings.
Stitt said the project is under budget.
The original estimate for repairing and upgrading the home was about $9 million, Stitt said.
Several entities donated supplies and services and provided items at cost, Stitt said. One donated item was the home’s geothermal heating system, she said.
Some of the items are costly. A custom main-lobby rug and grand stairway runners featuring the names of governors cost $36,785, according to information supplied by the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.
They were handmade, Stitt said.
A high-end range cost $8,544. A food warmer cost $6,578. A wine refrigerator cost $2,236.
The kitchen is similar to a commercial kitchen where numerous meals are made for events, she said, "so we did put higher, nicer-quality things in here."
The kitchen features a terrazzo state seal, which Stitt said is one of her favorite features of the mansion.
It was crafted by a man whose family did the seal in the state Capitol, she said.
Stitt said it was important that items were period-appropriate and high-quality.
An area rug for the family room cost $8,888. An antique lamp cost $800.
All of the items, such as furnishings, will stay with the home.
Some of the items used, such as donated artwork, decorate the walls of the home, she said.
They recently had an estate sale to clean items out from the mansion’s storage, such as used furniture and donated pieces, she said. It raised money for Friends of the Mansion.
The house is home to some historic items, such as the original $31 million check used to pay for the Turner Turnpike in 1951.
“We have really collected some neat things like that,” she said.
Stitt said she enjoyed the project, adding it was like bringing something back to life and restoring a work of art without letting anyone know you had been there.
After Gov. Kevin Stitt was inaugurated in January 2019, Sarah Stitt and the first family stayed in Tulsa so their children could finish school.
They then moved to the Centennial House, a home in Oklahoma City at 6500 N. Kelley Ave. The facility is owned by the Oklahoma National Guard.
They moved into the mansion six or seven months ago.
“We wanted our children to experience living on the mansion grounds, because I think this is kind of a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Sarah Stitt said.
She said she wants Oklahoma to feel connected to the mansion because it is so historic and the home of Oklahoma.
“Some of my favorite memories of my children when they were younger was coming here in third and fourth grade and touring the governor’s mansion,” the first lady said.
Sarah Stitt said the family is looking for another house.
“We have lived here for a while, but we do want to protect our family life, so we are looking for a house probably just for our family,” she said.
Public tours of the governor’s mansion are expected to resume in February 2022, according to Sarah Stitt’s office.