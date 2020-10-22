Watch Live: Oklahoma needs 'one set of rules' after McGirt decision affecting courts, Gov. Stitt says

Gov. Kevin Stitt said Thursday that Oklahomans need "one set of rules" going forward after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that affects court cases across the state.

McGirt v. Oklahoma determined the federal government and tribes have jurisdiction over major crimes in Indian Country, including much of eastern Oklahoma.

Stitt said the ruling was limited to major crimes in the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. He said the courts have applied similar rules to other cases across the state.

Larry Nichols shared a report from the Oklahoma Commission on Cooperative Sovereignty at the news conference Thursday morning.

"McGirt upended 100 years of jurisprudence... and we don't know what that leads to," he said. "The meaning of this decision is unclear ... when you get to civil. Do we want to become two separate societies?"

Stitt said one set of rules is essential to Oklahoma becoming a top 10 state, with social and economic fairness.

"Can you imagine what would happen ... if we had 39 different sets of rules?" Stitt said in reference to the number of recognized indigenous tribes in Oklahoma.