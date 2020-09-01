Watch live: Stitt asks Oklahomans to wear a mask to stem spread of COVID-19

State leaders are set to provide an update on Oklahoma's response to COVID-19 at 10 a.m. in a news conference.
Gov. Kevin Stitt, state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, interim Commissioner of Health Lance Frye, Secretary of Health Kevin Corbett and interim State Epidemiologist Jared Taylor are slated to speak from the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater.
The officials plan to speak publicly from any county that goes from yellow to orange on the state's COVID-19 alert map, Stitt said.
"Where we see an uptick, we certainly want to jump on that," Stitt said, noting Payne County's recent rise in cases.
Stitt, in asking Oklahomans to wear face coverings, pointed out that cases have decreased in areas with mask mandates. He reiterated his stance that local control, including government bodies and public school district leaders, is most appropriate for mandates.
"We need to be united to protect our neighbors," he said.
Corbett noted that a spike of cases in Muskogee County was attributed to an isolated outbreak at the Eddie Warrior Correctional Facility in Taft, where more than half of the female inmates tested positive in recent days.
Stitt said nursing homes, a source of concern for residents who often can't see visitors, will be receiving rapid COVID-19 testing kits to help alleviate concerns of virus spread at long-term care centers.
The state also provided personal protective equipment for schools, and Stitt emphasized the positive news from Hofmeister that 75% of Oklahoma's public school districts returned to classrooms for in-person instruction.
Watch here or through the official livestream at facebook.com/govstitt.
