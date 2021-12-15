Wastewater surveillance shows rise in Oklahoma flu activity; COVID-19 levels also increasing

Wastewater surveillance is a useful public health tool because it doesn’t rely on people getting tested or getting medical care to identify the virus, she said. In monitoring for the virus that cases COVID-19, wastewater can give about a week's heads up on rising cases.

The team is monitoring sewage for the new omicron variant, as well as the delta variant.

“We're actually out in front, because everybody has to go to the bathroom, and that's what gets picked up in the samples,” said Phil Maytubby, chief operating officer of the Oklahoma City-County Health Department. “So it does give us such a good advance look. We just need to pay attention and use it.”

Data in MyHealth Access Network, a statewide health information exchange, has also showed a steep increase in flu positivity rates, MyHealth founder Dr. David Kendrick said on a Healthier Oklahoma Coalition call Tuesday. Last year, social distancing and other COVID-19 mitigation measures kept the flu at bay, experts have said.