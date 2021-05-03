Wagoner woman dies after crashing into tree near Okay

A Wagoner woman died early Monday after crashing into a tree near Okay, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Jeania Capps' compact SUV ran off the left side of North 55th Street East at East 95th Street North just before 1 a.m. and struck a tree, the report states.
The 43-year-old was pinned about 51 minutes before being extricated by Wagoner firefighters, the report stated.
She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, troopers reported.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
