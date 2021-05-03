 Skip to main content
Wagoner woman dies after crashing into tree near Okay
  Updated
OHP stock sign
MATT BARNARD, Tulsa World file

A Wagoner woman died early Monday after crashing into a tree near Okay, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Jeania Capps' compact SUV ran off the left side of North 55th Street East at East 95th Street North just before 1 a.m. and struck a tree, the report states.

The 43-year-old was pinned about 51 minutes before being extricated by Wagoner firefighters, the report stated.

She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, troopers reported. 

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

