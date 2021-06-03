 Skip to main content
Wagoner man dies when hit by train
A Wagoner man was killed Thursday morning when he was hit by a train, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Roger Wiley, 62, was walking north on the train tracks near 35th Street East and 80th Street North about a mile northwest of Okay in Wagoner County when a northbound Union Pacific Train pulling 138 cars struck him, state troopers said.

Wiley was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Van Buren, Arkansas man, was the train's engineer.

