Wagoner man dies when hit by train

A Wagoner man was killed Thursday morning when he was hit by a train, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Roger Wiley, 62, was walking north on the train tracks near 35th Street East and 80th Street North about a mile northwest of Okay in Wagoner County when a northbound Union Pacific Train pulling 138 cars struck him, state troopers said.
Wiley was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Van Buren, Arkansas man, was the train's engineer.
