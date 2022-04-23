 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wagoner man dies in crash

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday morning in Wagoner County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian, identified as Avery Michael Rogers, was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado around 12:30 a.m., five miles north of Wagoner. He was transported to Wagoner Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

