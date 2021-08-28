Wagoner County Emergency Management, GRDA crews respond to Louisiana for hurricane deployment

In the early hours on Saturday morning, the Wagoner County Task Force and Swift Water teams loaded up their emergency response gear and headed south to Louisiana for hurricane relief efforts.

Eight personnel from the Wagoner County Emergency Response team made the trip to Monroe, La., said Heath Underwood, director of Wagoner County Emergency Management.

Their team was activated to go by the state of Oklahoma, he added.

According to a Facebook post from Wagoner County Emergency Management, “please keep our guys in your prayers as they go do what they have trained hard for. We are proud to represent Wagoner County."

In addition, a crew from the Grand River Dam Authority is heading to Lafayette, La. to help repair any damage the storm may cause to the city’s electric system.

According to their Facebook post, “the GRDA crew of 20 volunteers, including powerline maintenance and vegetation management personnel, mechanics and law enforcement, left Pryor early Sunday morning to make the nearly 600-mile drive to the Lafayette area.