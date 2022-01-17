Wagoner County deputy fatally shoots man reportedly wielding knife in street

TOPPERS — A Wagoner County deputy fatally shot a man who was reportedly wielding a knife in the street and causing a disturbance Sunday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched to the area, an unincorporated community on Fort Gibson Lake, on a report of a disturbance involving a man armed with a knife, according to Sheriff Chris Elliott.

Wagoner County authorities were alerted that the man, 31-year-old Steffon Griffin of Toppers, had a "no bond" warrant for violation of protective order.

When they arrived on the scene, deputies attempted to serve the warrant when Griffin reportedly attacked with the knife.

Wagoner County Deputy J. Burk discharged his weapon one time; the fatal shot struck Griffin.

Burk and the other deputy at the scene were treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained in the struggle with Griffin. Both are recovering at home.

Elliott, per routine, requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation's assistance into the fatal shooting.

Burk, who has been employed with the Sheriff's Office five years, is on paid suspension, pending the outcome of the investigation.

