Voters go to the polls Tuesday

“It is a high information environment out there,” said Keith Gaddie, a political scientist at the University of Oklahoma. “Voter participation nationally is going to be incredibly high.”

Ziraix said that before voters head to the polls, he is encouraging them to check the voter portal found at elections.ok.gov to check voter registration and find polling places.

Voters on Tuesday can follow the election results from the website.

“We want to remind everyone that there are new COVID-19 safety protocols in place related to social distancing and disinfection,” he said.

As a result, lines could move more slowly than normal, he said.

State law requires voters to show identification to vote.

A photo identification issued by the federal, state or a tribal government satisfies that requirement, as does the card voters receive from county election boards when they register, Ziriax said.

“The third way is to sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot,” Ziriax said. “If your affidavit matches the voter registration, it will be counted on the Friday after Election Day.”