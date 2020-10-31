Voters go to the polls Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY — Voters on Tuesday go to the polls to pick a president, members of Congress and state legislators.
They will also decide the fate of two state questions, pick a corporation commissioner and county officials, and determine whether some appellate court judges shall be retained.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Those still waiting in line as of 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast ballots, said Paul Ziriax, state Election Board secretary.
“Given the level of participation with mail absentees and the in-person early voting and the surge in voter registrations we have seen, I am very hopeful this is pointing to greater overall turnout for the Nov. 3 general election,” Ziriax said.
It remains to be seen if the surge in mail absentee and early voting is an indication of greater turnout or simply vote shifting by those who otherwise would have voted on election date, Ziriax said.
“It is a high information environment out there,” said Keith Gaddie, a political scientist at the University of Oklahoma. “Voter participation nationally is going to be incredibly high.”
Ziraix said that before voters head to the polls, he is encouraging them to check the voter portal found at elections.ok.gov to check voter registration and find polling places.
Voters on Tuesday can follow the election results from the website.
“We want to remind everyone that there are new COVID-19 safety protocols in place related to social distancing and disinfection,” he said.
As a result, lines could move more slowly than normal, he said.
State law requires voters to show identification to vote.
A photo identification issued by the federal, state or a tribal government satisfies that requirement, as does the card voters receive from county election boards when they register, Ziriax said.
“The third way is to sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot,” Ziriax said. “If your affidavit matches the voter registration, it will be counted on the Friday after Election Day.”
County election boards are already processing absentee ballots, he said.
Ziriax said he wanted to remind voters that electioneering is not allowed within 300 feet of the ballot box.
Electioneering includes wearing clothing for or against a candidate or an issue on the ballot, he said.
“So if you have a mask for that favorite candidate, leave it in the car,” he said.
Electioneering does not include statements such as a person being pro-choice or pro-life, he said. It has to be related to something on the ballot, Ziriax said.
“Last year, the Legislature passed a law to allow voters to take so called ballot selfies inside their polling place,” said Misha Mohr, state Election Board spokeswoman. “They cannot post or share or tweet those out until they have left the election enclosure.”
