Vote on death penalty proposed by Oklahoma lawmaker

For the first time since 2016, Oklahoma voters could have the opportunity to decide whether the death penalty should continue in the state.
State Rep. Mauree Turner, D-Oklahoma City, has filed legislation for the 2022 session that would create a state question to address Oklahoma's use of capital punishment.
“What I am hearing from my district, and people around the state, is an urgent need to end state-enacted murder in the name of a criminal legal system that seeks to kill people with impunity,” Turner said in a news release.
“We have seen a growing movement, in the last year especially, of people calling for Oklahoma to abolish the death penalty. And I want to give people a chance to express that on the ballot.”
The freshman lawmaker said the last time Oklahomans could vote on the issue was six years prior, and since then she said botched executions have been in the spotlight.
Oklahoma in October 2021 put to death John Marion Grant, the first state execution since 2015 when the wrong lethal injection drug was used to kill Charles Warner. Grant reportedly vomited multiple times during the injection of a lethal drug cocktail.
Oklahoma Parole Board Chairman Adam Luck recently was asked by Gov. Kevin Stitt to resign due to his position on the death penalty. Luck indicated it would allow the governor "to appoint an individual more aligned with your position," according to the resignation letter.
FBI statistics, which show states with the death penalty have a higher murder rate than those without capital punishment, support these expert opinions. Oklahoma’s murder rate is the 11th highest in the nation, according to the most recent CDC data.
Turner hopes Oklahomans who wish to see the death penalty abolished will contact their legislators and ask them to support the bill. Turner’s constituents can contact her at 405-557-7396 or mauree.turner@okhouse.gov.