Vote on death penalty proposed by Oklahoma lawmaker

For the first time since 2016, Oklahoma voters could have the opportunity to decide whether the death penalty should continue in the state.

State Rep. Mauree Turner, D-Oklahoma City, has filed legislation for the 2022 session that would create a state question to address Oklahoma's use of capital punishment.

“What I am hearing from my district, and people around the state, is an urgent need to end state-enacted murder in the name of a criminal legal system that seeks to kill people with impunity,” Turner said in a news release.

“We have seen a growing movement, in the last year especially, of people calling for Oklahoma to abolish the death penalty. And I want to give people a chance to express that on the ballot.”

The freshman lawmaker said the last time Oklahomans could vote on the issue was six years prior, and since then she said botched executions have been in the spotlight.