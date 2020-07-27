OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority on Tuesday will consider raising the maximum speed limits on portions of some turnpikes.
The OTA will consider raising the maximum speed limit to 80 mph from 75 mph.
The agency is proposing raising the speed limit along 13 miles of the Turner Turnpike in Creek County, from milepost 203 to milepost 216, within the newly constructed six-lane section from six miles east of Bristow to Sapulpa.
In Muskogee and Wagoner counties, the OTA is proposing increasing the speed limit on the Muskogee Turnpike from milepost 2 to milepost 33 covering 31 miles from Muskogee to Tulsa.
In Mayes and Delaware counties, the OTA is proposing increasing the limit on the Cherokee Turnpike from milepost 3 just west of Locust Grove to milepost 28 near Oklahoma 10, covering 25 miles.
In McIntosh and Okmulgee counties, the agency is proposing raising the speed limit on the Indian Nation Turnpike from milepost 93 to milepost 104, covering 11 miles from Oklahoma 9 to Interstate 40.
Additional increases will be considered for other pikes.
The Oklahoma Transportation Commission on Aug. 3 will consider increasing the speed limit to 75 mph on rural interstates.
Under consideration is Interstate 40 from Shawnee east to the Arkansas border, said Terri Angier, and ODOT spokeswoman.
Also under consideration is Interstate 35 from the Logan County line to the Kansas border, Angier said.
Some minor exceptions to certain portions of the roadways might apply, she said.
If the agencies approve the changes, it will take a while before the new signs will be posted, she said.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will enforce existing speed limits until the news speed limit signs are posted, she said.
The recent passage of House Bill 1071 set the stage for statewide studies on potential maximum speed limit increases of 75 mph on rural interstates and 80 mph on rural turnpikes.
The agencies considered several factors, including roadway geometry, sight distance, collision history, traffic flows, tolling operations, roadway surface and existing speed patterns.
Existing maximum speed limits in larger urban areas will not change, but could be considered in the future.
“We appreciate that our legislators recognized safety concerns needed to be forefront in this process,” said Oklahoma Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz. “Any increase in speed limits on interstates or highways must be carefully considered to ensure safety, and it’s not just a one-size-fits-all approach.”
