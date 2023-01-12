Viruses on decline spur Tulsa doctor's optimism: 'We may be done with the flu season this year'

Amid a dip in COVID-19 cases and influenza-related hospital admissions, a Tulsa-based data expert said Thursday "all indications are we may be done with the flu season this year."

Dr. David Kendrick, CEO of My Health Data Network, in an update Thursday said the numbers were a "good sign we're coming out of this flu peak."

Flu positivity, currently around 9%, has declined in the past two weeks from about 14%, according to state health data released Thursday, while Oklahoma recorded 11 more flu deaths.

A total of 46 Oklahomans, including 10 from Tulsa County, have died with influenza so far this season.

Four of the recently reported flu deaths were Tulsa County residents, according to the state dashboard, updated for the week ending Jan. 7. Seventeen of the flu fatalities so far this year were in northeast Oklahoma residents outside Tulsa County.

The most vulnerable population for flu deaths remains those 65 and older; nine more fatal cases were recorded in that age group since Dec. 24.

The number of Tulsa County patients who have been treated in area hospitals for influenza rose from 498 over the past two weeks to 567. Across the state, this season has resulted in 2,686 total flu hospitalizations as of the week ending Jan. 7.

Active COVID-19 infections, about 9,600 currently, have increased only slightly since Christmas, with the three-day average for COVID-related ICU patients also remaining fairly static in the past two weeks. The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases reported to state health officials has dipped about 10% since the Jan. 5 update.

"We have a case count that's remaining in a manageable range," Kendrick said Thursday, noting a decline after the surge that began in November.

In addition to getting up to date on vaccinations, state and local health officials urge frequent handwashing, covering your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze, and staying home when sick.

