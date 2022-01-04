Vigil planned for this evening for man and dog killed while crossing street in Skiatook

SKIATOOK — As everyone was looking toward the new year and celebrations were happening all over the world, Skiatook came to a halt.
The community had joined together when Josh Frederick needed help, and his dog, Valentine, became Skiatook’s sweetheart. But the light they brought to many people's lives went out on New Year’s Eve when the two were fatally struck by a vehicle.
The pair known to many as "Josh and Valentine" could often be seen walking the streets of Skiatook. Those who met the two were forever changed.
While traveling through Skiatook over the summer, Josh was left behind by his companions at the Tastee Freeze; he had nothing, but he had another mouth to feed in Valentine.
People started to see Josh and Valentine at Walmart or Casey’s convenience store. He soon found out what a small-town community with a big heart can do.
When Sam Thomison stopped to talk with Josh, he learned that the man's parents had died and that he had since been living in a house without running water or heat. Trina Gonzalez started a donation drive for Josh, and the Skiatook community came together to help.
But on New Year’s Eve, Josh and Valentine didn't make it home. They had dinner with friends at Bulldog Pizza and then headed off a little before 8 p.m. A truck crossing the street between the Sonic and Taco Bell struck Josh and Valentine, and both died.
It is unclear whether a criminal complaint will result for the driver, who left the scene but reportedly surrendered to authorities within 15 minutes.
An online crowdfunding campaign has been set up to help pay funeral expenses for Josh and Valentine. The two will be cremated and buried together.
A vigil is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, near 600 W. Rogers Boulevard.
“Josh was easy to talk to," Stella Brand said. "I told him how sorry I was that his ride abandoned him in Skiatook with nothing. He looked at me, and with a little chuckle he said, 'I feel like they blessed me! And I’m so grateful because look, look at the miracle I’m living!'
"He meant it! He didn’t have a judgmental bone in his body," Brand said. "I feel blessed to have met him and to receive one of the most tender and honest hugs ever.”
Blake Bales said of Josh: “Great guy. Had many talks with him. He would give you the shirt off his back if needed. So hard to hear this. You’ll be missed, buddy.”
“Josh changed lives, opened minds, helped people not judge the surface of things and instead look deeper for compassion and empathy," Jessica Morgan said.