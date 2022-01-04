Vigil held for man and dog killed while crossing street in Skiatook

SKIATOOK — As everyone was looking toward the new year and celebrations were happening all over the world, Skiatook came to a halt.

The community had joined together when Josh Frederick needed help, and his dog, Valentine, became Skiatook’s sweetheart. But the light they brought to many people's lives went out on New Year’s Eve when the two were fatally struck by a vehicle.

The pair known to many as "Josh and Valentine" could often be seen walking the streets of Skiatook. Those who met the two were forever changed.

While traveling through Skiatook over the summer, Josh was left behind by his companions at the Tastee Freeze; he had nothing, but he had another mouth to feed in Valentine.

People started to see Josh and Valentine at Walmart or Casey’s convenience store. He soon found out what a small-town community with a big heart can do.

When Sam Thomison stopped to talk with Josh, he learned that the man's parents had died and that he had since been living in a house without running water or heat. Trina Gonzalez started a donation drive for Josh, and the Skiatook community came together to help.